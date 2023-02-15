Phoenix Literary Arts Magazine is a student-run publication on campus, featuring the artistry of students, faculty and alumni. The magazine has been in publication for over 60 years and it features poetry, prose, photography and other forms of artwork and creative expression in their biannual publication.
Diana Dalton has been the Art Editor for Phoenix Magazine for nearly two semesters. As both an artist and writer, Dalton views the magazine as a unique space on campus. Phoenix features are not limited to students solely in the art and English departments and therefore gives all students a chance to showcase their work.
On Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. The Phoenix will be showcasing UT students’ talent in the Issue 65 exhibit at Gallery 1010. There will be additional open house hours to view the exhibition from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 18. Issue 65 will include the work of students featured in their latest issue of The Phoenix Magazine. There will be complimentary copies of the latest publication at the exhibit.
As the primary curator for the exhibit, Diana Dalton is excited for the diversity of the exhibit. Displays will range from poetry, paintings, ceramics and video works.
“I love having a chance to showcase videos, sculptors and other unconventional works that are harder to show in the magazine,” Dalton said.
Issue 65 does not have one set theme, but many of the works relate to the process of change and time. Some of the artistry connects to events on campus while other pieces highlight world events, such a piece titles “PPE.”
“Issue 65 is a diverse body of work that fits together really nicely,” Dalton said.
Dalton emphasizes how the exhibit has been a collaborative effort combining the hard work of the artists, staff and faculty. After months of planning and preparation, Dalton is looking forward to seeing the culmination of their hard work when the Issue 65 exhibit opens.
“I’m excited to see everyone come together at the show on opening night to celebrate the work of not only these student artists but also the Phoenix staff … and also celebrating the faculty and staff in the school of art and school of English,” Dalton said.
Issue 65 will be located in Gallery 1010 at the Emporium on Gay Street. The gallery is one of three of the university’s art galleries. It is the only gallery that is entirely student-run, off-campus and non-profit exhibition space. The gallery releases a call for art twice a year — usually at the end of the semester — and hosts around 15 exhibits per semester. Gallery 1010, like The Phoenix Magazine, provides UT students unique opportunities to showcase their work not often available at other universities.
Gallery 1010 director Hanna Seggerman believes Phoenix Magazine and Gallery 1010 both support and encourage student artistry both within and outside of the art department.
“The Phoenix Magazine is already doing the curatorial works to create an issue full of art, prose, poetry, nonfiction, music, videography and more. And I believe that it translates beautifully into a gallery exhibition,” Seggerman said.
Additionally, as a UT graduate pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture, Seggerman looks forward to seeing the featured artwork in person.
“As a sculptor, I love to see works up close. Getting to experience Issue 65 in a gallery setting will nicely complement the well-done publication,” Seggerman said.
The Issue 65 exhibition is a showcase of artistry from the UT community and is a unique opportunity for students to see the talent and artistic expression of their peers. For information about the magazine and exhibit, visit the Phoenix Literary Arts Magazine website.
