A new organization on campus seeks to bring awareness and combat a little-known issue affecting the community: period poverty.
PERIOD. @ UTK is the local chapter of PERIOD., a global non-profit dedicated to eliminating inequalities and stigmas surrounding menstruation through service, education and advocacy.
With chapters across 42 states and 27 countries, the organization empowers people who menstruate to bring this often uncomfortable conversation to their communities. The UT chapter is on a mission to spark that conversation on campus and confront period inequity affecting the UT and Knoxville community.
Period poverty and period inequity mean, respectively, the inadequate and unequal access to menstrual products, education and hygienic facilities. According to the Alliance For Period Supplies, 25% of menstruators in the United States struggled to afford menstrual sanitary products in 2019. Additionally, most states – including Tennessee – implement a tax on menstrual products, which places the financial burden exclusively on people who menstruate and their families.
Senior nursing major Rachel Schutte started the club after seeing a friend start her own chapter at another school.
“One of my friends goes to a different university, and she was starting this at her school,” Schutte said. “I thought that was super cool, and I sat there and realized we have nothing menstrual-related on campus pushing to support those students that can’t access menstrual supplies every month.”
Schutte saw glaring issues going unaddressed on campus, including a surprising lack of hygienic disposal containers.
“Even in the College of Nursing, one of our buildings didn’t have sanitary trash cans, and we’re a heavily female program,” Schutte said.
Although the club is still very new, they have a handful of events planned and have established goals, both short-term and long-term. They hope to hold menstrual supply collection and distribution drives throughout the year. One of their end goals would be to establish “period safe havens” in key locations across campus, such as Hodges and the Student Health Center, where people who menstruate, regardless of gender identity, can access free supplies without fear of judgment.
The organization hopes to accomplish these goals through collaboration with other organizations on campus and in the wider community.
“Rachel and I are currently working with Choice Health Network,” senior nursing student and co-vice president Chloe Siscoe said. “Recently, they have started doing menstrual product (drives), and we were hoping we could get in on that with them this semester once we started doing our own drives.”
The Choice Health Network medical clinic is situated in the back of the Fort. In addition to healthcare, the clinic also provides a variety of other services including food and transportation support, mental health counseling and pharmacy services. It is run by Positively Living, which began as a foundation supporting those living with HIV and AIDS. It has since expanded to include other vulnerable populations in East Tennessee, especially the homeless.
Siscoe and Schutte also indicated wanting to work with the Basic Needs Coalition, the Free Store and the Center for Health Education and Awareness.
“Now that we’re starting to get on our feet with what we’re going to do and what we’re about, we have all these options,” Siscoe said. “We’re figuring it out”.
“We also want to use these organizations to not only collect supplies but also educate our community about all of these issues,” Schutte added.
The organization has attracted much curiosity, especially from cisgender young men. The group maintains that period inequity affects everyone, including those who do not menstruate.
“Fifty percent of the population has a uterus and the ability to menstruate. That could be their mom, their sisters, their girlfriends, so it does directly affect them.” Siscoe said. “If your mom, sister or girlfriend isn’t able to afford products, isn’t able to support their own menstrual hygiene, it does affect you, although you may not really know it”.
For more information about PERIOD. @ UTK, visit their Instagram page, which is also where they announce meeting dates and locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.