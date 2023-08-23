Being a new student coming into the first day of classes may be rough, but being a young adult is another challenge in itself. Students will begin new relationships that will benefit their educational journey, but those who are away from home may feel homesick and feel like they are unprepared to live alone.
Thankfully, UT provides resources so students can have opportunities to introduce themselves to a staff who is dedicated to their health and wellness, such as today when the Center for Health Education and Wellness and the Office of Title IX collaborated to produce a “Welcome home! Build Your Own Care Kit” event.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Fred Brown Lawn, Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Prevention, Training and Evaluation Laura Bryant and RSVP Coordinator for the Center for Health Education and Wellness Kayley McMahan provided students a bag to grab self-care items as well as handouts from their respective offices.
Students from all different classes were lined up on the lawn to grab the goodie bags and fill them up with items of their choosing. Many discussed how important these products were to them and how much they needed them as freshmen.
“This is so essential for the first day, and this is just a reminder that there are people looking out for us on campus,” said Julia Dieter, a freshman English major.
Bryant and McMahan had a spread on the table that kept the flow going while also giving them time to talk about their role in these spaces and make students feel more welcomed by the community that is dedicated to their care at UT.
The table had an array of mugs that discussed A.C.T. ideals – acknowledge the situation, consider your options and take action – filled with different granola bars. A sleeping mask was provided along with earbuds for those noisy nights that may go on in students’ neighborhoods or halls.
Maruchan ramen was offered, and a keychain with chapstick and hand sanitizer had a message discussing consent.
The handouts provided were not only very stylish, but had great points behind them. A handout from the Center for Health Education and Wellness details what they do for students and has all the resources they provide, letting students know all about the presentations and toolkits they can provide.
Other notes discuss what stalking is and how it is not truly love and another discusses that no student is alone in whatever they may be facing. Bryant and McMahan also shared that they provide condoms for students that need them in their building.
This Big Orange Welcome event is not the only event Bryant and McMahan pull together throughout the school year, as it is crucial for the campus to know more about sexual misconduct, awareness and prevention.
“We just wanted to give new students an opportunity to learn a little bit about who we are and what we do, while building a self-care kit at the same time,” McMahan said.
