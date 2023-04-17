Monica Brashears (‘19) worked quickly to achieve the daydreams of thousands of creative writing students.
Only four years ago, she was an English major in a fiction workshop taught by Professor Christopher Hebert, and on Monday afternoon, she was seated in Hodges Library taking questions about her debut novel, blurbed by George Saunders and The New York Times.
“House of Cotton,” released April 4 by Flatiron Books, follows the story of a 19-year-old named Magnolia Brown, a broke Black woman living in the South who takes a strange modeling job at a funeral home from a sly white man named Cotton. Brashears said she is influenced by other Black women who have written southern Gothic novels, like Jesmyn Ward and Toni Morrison.
Brashears’ visit to her alma mater, which will include a reading in the Lindsay Young Auditorium of Hodges Library at 7 p.m. on Monday, comes at the tail end of a 9-city book tour, which took her to novelist Ann Patchett’s indie Parnassus Books in Nashville last Thursday.
In a special Q&A session with students, Brashears was joined by her literary agent Hafizah Geter of Janklow & Nesbit to tell a story about a uniquely expedited path to success in an industry infamous for upsets.
Geter, an award-winning poet and memoirist with MFA degrees from NYU and Columbia, acknowledged that Brashears’ story of a 6-month revision process with the agency wouldn’t be easily replicated.
“This is almost an unfair setup for people, because the process is just generally never this fast,” Geter said. “You can definitely see Monica was hit by the inspiration.”
“House of Cotton” began as a short story in Hebert’s workshop and took Brashears only a month to draft into a novel at the encouragement of an MFA advisor at Syracuse University. She described the first workshop story as a “stiff” mimic of Stephen King, which she never thought she’d revisit.
In the “very short” original story, Magnolia was named Naveah and got buried alive at the end. Writing around 1,000 words a day after leaving Tennessee for Syracuse, Brashears transformed the story into a novel ready for revision.
“I think leaving the South made me homesick, which made me settle into the voice more, like reminded me of what’s important to me in my writerly obsession,” Brashears said.
Creative writing students have essentially only one question for young writers who have broken into the literary scene, and it can be asked many ways: how did you do it?
Brashears’ answers included being a “Microsoft hoarder” – someone who never throws away any piece of writing, but saves it for some writerly futures – attending an MFA program which provided her a network of advisors and fellow writers and drafting by hand on paper, a quality that almost always makes a writer an object of admiration and fascination in the digital age.
“When I’m on my laptop, it feels more like trying to have a conversation with a mannequin or something,” Brashears said. “It feels so unnatural.”
The Q&A also sought to demystify the process of finding and agent and getting published. Geter explained what she looks for in a writer, and how her identity as a poet shapes her tastes.
“Are the sentences beautiful? Can this person write a sentence? You know, which is harder to find than you think, because you’re also looking for voice and for style, like a writer who has a certain kind of swagger on the page,” Geter said.
In a flurry of market changes, book deals and agents, it was the writing – how she got it done, and also how good it was – that set Brashears apart. Refusing to set her drafts aside to revisit later, she described herself as a compulsive drafter and editor.
“I was afraid. I think it was literally the fear of not getting it right that made me do something that I wouldn’t have done,” Brashears said.
The accusation of trendiness is often lobbed at young writers catapulted to success, but in order to write literary fiction for a rapidly shifting book market, Geter said a writer must want to tell their story.
“Writing a book is so hard, that if it’s not the story you want to tell, you’re not gonna do it,” Geter said. “When you’re a young writer, people are like, ‘Oh, don’t tell that person your book idea, they might steal it.’ I’m just like, no, they won’t, you know? Cause it takes so much work to write a book.”
Brashears is currently at work on her second novel, which she described as a “trailer park noir.” Her reading on Monday night will take place at 7 p.m. in the Lindsay Young Auditorium and is open to the public.
