Meals of Hope came to UT on Thursday in accordance with Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which runs from Nov. 14-18. They hosted “Pack to Give Back,” which essentially brought volunteers from both UT’s campus and also the greater Knoxville community to put together meal packages for those in the community that are experiencing food insecurity.
Meals of Hope travels to different schools, businesses, religious organizations, etc. to create an impact in those communities. This event held at UT was for the community of Knoxville.
Ciara Gazaway, Bias Education Coordinator in the Office of Dean of Students was spearheading the cause. Her ultimate goal within her job description is to educate the UT community about bias that is prevalent in society today. Being the woman leading the charge, she explained the importance of the event in her perspective and why she felt it was necessary to bring Meals of Hope to UT.
“It is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, so we wanted to bring an event that focused on food insecurity, especially with our Big Orange Pantry and things, we really wanted to hit on the basic need. We noticed that food insecurity is very prevalent in the Knoxville community. So we thought what can we do to help our community specifically,” Gazaway said.
“The meals with go back to our pantry as well as others across Knoxville. Food insecurity affects college students every day and can inhibit them from performing well. So it is to make sure that our students have their basic needs met, as well as the community.”
This was the first time UT held such an event, and Gazaway shared her enthusiasm about the event’s success thus far.
“We have had over 500 people here so far to volunteer. We are packaging over 50,000 meals for the Knoxville community, which is absolutely amazing,” Gazaway said.
Some volunteers included two freshman students, Hannah Melton and Sammy Michalakakis, who are both a part of Phi Mu. They talked briefly about why they chose to volunteer at this event in particular.
“We are in a sorority and need service hours, but we thought this was a very great way to give back to our newfound community here in Knoxville and at UT,” Michalakakis said.
Melton echoed similar sentiments when talking about why she chose to participate in the event.
“I chose a ‘Pack to Give Back’ because at home I have done volunteering similar to this and saw first-hand how much it benefited the families of our community. So I wanted to create an impact like that here in Knoxville,” Melton said.
With upbeat music playing through Ballroom A in the Student Union building, it was a festive volunteering experience for those in attendance — the room was filled with high energy with eager people ready to work and give back.
Gazaway hinted at her new aspiration regarding future events such as this.
“I would definitely want to make this an annual thing possibly. I mean we can only grow from here and find more people to volunteer here on campus. With more volunteers in the future, we may be able to pack even more meals than we already are.”
