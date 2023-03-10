Located in the McClung Museum, there is a hallway lined with photos of everyday people who have had a great influence on the lives of some Volunteers. Each of these photos are accompanied by a description of how this person impacted the Volunteer who submitted it — and any currently enrolled student at UT is encouraged to submit to this exhibit.
The main goal of the exhibit is to showcase ordinary people or organizations that have had an extraordinary impact on the life of another individual, as well as serve tribute to those who have been there for others. This exhibit also upholds one of the visions of the McClung Museum — to converge multiple world views and perspectives. In the explanatory plaque at the beginning of this exhibit, curators pose this question — “What better way to debut the Community Gallery than with a celebration of our campus?”
People who are currently featured in this exhibit range from family members to mentors to best friends to animals — “Roman: Apartment Dog” was an unexpected but welcome submission.
Examples include Dr. Lisa King of the Native American Student Association, Santa Vol, Johnny Glennan who is an academic advisor in the departments of history, classics, religious studies and philosophy, and many other personal connections.
One of these personal connections is Jenni Rice, a junior studying English and Cinema Studies.
“When I saw that I had been entered into this exhibit, I honestly felt extremely emotional. I’m three years into college now, and I sometimes feel like I haven’t made an impact on anyone or anything here, so to be acknowledged like this really allows me to step back and feel like people see me,” Rice said.
Rena Eller is one of the people who submitted to this exhibit. She is a junior studying English. Her twin sister, Lynley Eller is the person who is featured in the exhibit. In November of 2021, Lynley Eller was involved in a car accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury. Within a year, she was back in school and had learned how to live again. Rena Eller decided to submit her sister for this exhibit to honor her.
“Immediately after I found out about this exhibit, I knew I wanted to talk about Lynley. My twin sister literally has to have superman powers going on to have fought and survived her accident and be in school again within a year,” Rena Eller said.
“I will have a hard day and know I can push through because she was able to push through this. My mountains are more like mole hills, you know? Not in a self-deprecating way, but in an empowering way.”
The ability to honor someone publicly who impacted you in a positive way does not come around very often. That is why the curators of this exhibit encourage UT students, faculty and staff to continue to submit their people to this exhibit. If there is someone that comes to mind as you read this article, then you should definitely submit them to the exhibit. It is a great way to express appreciation for a person who helped you get to the point where you are now.
“This project is so special because college can be such a constant stream of non-stop working and thinking about ourselves and our futures, while this project reminds us to look at the people around us who impact us and make our lives so much better,” Rice said.
Though no more submissions will be added to the physical exhibit, the curators and the McClung Student Advisory Board want submissions to continue. Sean Burke, the president of the McClung Student Advisory Board, noted that any continuing submission can be made with the hashtag #letmetellyouabout and tagging McClung in the post.
McClung Museum is currently on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, so they are most likely to see your submission if it is on one of those platforms and you use their hashtag and tag them.
