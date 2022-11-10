A new student group hopes to spark conversation about the transportation crisis gripping the UT community.
Sophomore Geography major Nathaniel Pffeifer founded the Knoxville Transportation Advocacy Group (KTAG) to connect students who want to advocate and address issues surrounding transportation and infrastructure in the greater Knoxville area.
“I noticed a large number of students who were unhappy with the current system of traffic and parking passes,” Pffeifer said. “And I also noticed that these problems all have better sustainable solutions than building more parking lots, selling more parking passes, and pretending like this is not an issue affecting students.”
Pffeifer also cites urban infrastructure YouTube channel “Not Just Bikes” as an inspiration for starting the organization.
“(Their) video essays are extremely eye-opening about how much of our current infrastructure is badly designed with conscious intent, how we can make actionable change to move away from these patterns of living, and how these improvements are much better off for everyday people,” Pffeifer said.
Pffeifer and his executive board said they intend for meetings to serve as an open forum for students from different organizations and diverse backgrounds to come together to bring about meaningful solutions to problems they see in their communities.
“Long term, we would like KTAG to be a gathering place for multiple campus organizations,” sophomore Finance major and KTAG’s outreach coordinator Dalton Brown said. “KTAG is not geared solely to engineering, business or political science majors. We want KTAG to be a voice for everyone, of all walks of life.”
“I started KTAG also as a general advocacy group, to encourage all students and members of the community to become invested in these discussions about car-dependency, as they are the ones who pay the price for our current ways of transportation and living,” Pffeifer said.
KTAG’s goals do not stop at raising awareness. They said they hope to see their work influencing policy, both on campus and in the broader community.
“Our short term goals are increasing awareness about these issues among the student body and getting more students involved in these discussions,” Pffeifer said. “Long term, we hope to see that the advocacy we plan to do is reflected in the policy decisions of UTK and the City of Knoxville, while also hopefully showing people that we can take these things seriously and shift away from car-dependency sustainably.”
KTAG is very new, so plans for events are still up in the air. They hope to hold events in the future to help familiarize students with the city’s public transportation system, as well as invite guest speakers. The organization is also working closely with the Bicycle Advisory Committee at the Office of Sustainability.
Due to scheduling conflicts, in-person meetings have been placed on hiatus. However, those interested in joining KTAG are encouraged to join the Discord and the GroupMe, which can be found on the KTAG Instagram page.
