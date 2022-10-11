Calling all anime enthusiasts, manga readers and even occasional cartoon watchers - the Japanese Animanga Research Society Club (JARS) has officially returned to campus after two years of inactivity.
On the surface, it’s a club featuring anime, but the club doesn’t require the average Joe to be a die-hard watcher of the genre. Second-year grad student and president of the club, Udit Basu, explains that anyone that at least has some enjoyment of the theme can come down to socialize.
“I would say that we are not a group that watches anime,” Basu said. “We’re a social group of people who happen to watch anime.”
Though the group has just had its second meeting, the president as well as its five other officers are wanting to get more of a grasp of what the members of the club would like to do in the coming weeks.
“We want it to be a space where people just sort of chill, talk, vibe,” Basu said. “And if they do so please maybe do homework in the back.”
There are activities, but there will not be a strict participation. The club’s last meeting started off with a Kahoot game and moved into a series of debates ranging from the best starter Pokémon to choosing between the worst of two anime villains.
“The idea isn’t that you have to like, show up exactly at 7:30 or whatever, but like you know, just people who want to come and wanna like, hang out with people at the club,” Vice President of JARS Ross Cullum said. “Even if it’s only for like half an hour or something.”
“Yeah, we’ve specifically emphasized in all the emails essentially that you can come whenever, leave whenever,” Basu said. “We try to be as, you know, we don’t want it to be like you come here, you’re late, look at you and judge you.”
In its humble beginnings, the club survived on a Discord server with a small group of people and their former president. With little rules and events, the club eventually dissipated until the senior president was looking for a replacement. That’s when Basu stepped in.
The first couple of weeks, the president expects more conversation than major events. In the coming weeks they hope to have anime watch nights, manga book clubs and some field trips. Until then, Basu wants everyone to get to know each other.
“So, what we’ve actually tried to do is avoid watching anime, which sounds counterintuitive because this is a way of doing it that like, you can put people in a room and watch anime together, but what that essentially prohibits is like conversation, right?” Basu said. “I would rather have conversation between the members than, like, blankly staring at a screen for like an hour and a half.”
Basu said in the first meeting, they put people into groups and held a Jeopardy trivia game to get people engaged in their groups and provoke conversation.
The end goal, though the common interest in the club is anime, is that the club creates a sense of community.
“The idea is that like, we want it to be a social group.” Basu said. “Where everyone knows each other, and that they get along and create connections within themselves. Because the reality is that a lot of people told us that they were, first of all, very happy that this now exists again.”
“But what this enables, is that you can find other people who have similar interests. I mean that’s the function of any club here, right? And people have been unable to do that for several years. So, the fact that they’re now able to do it, I think that uh, they’re excited. There’s a little bit of hope.”
After some more time of figuring out what the club members hope to see, in the near future, JARS is looking into holding potential cosplay events, more field trips and watch parties on a separate club day.
JARS Club meetings will be held on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in Strong Hall Room 103 (location is subject to change).
