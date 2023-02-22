Samuel Yamashita is a prolific and renowned scholar in Japanese history. With a specialization in Confucian studies and a master of many other topics, he has published books and articles that are widely read by students and scholars in the field of history and Asian studies.
Yamashita’s list of publications is very long. Beginning his career as an intellectual historian studying Confucianism, and other philosophies in early modern Asia, he has written a number of scholarly articles on said topics.
In the 1990s he shifted his focus, becoming more of a social historian, specializing in the Asian Pacific War. Yamashita published a monograph titled “Daily Life in Wartime Japan, 1940-1945.” He also published “Leaves from an Autumn of Emergencies: Selections from the Wartime Diaries of Ordinary Japanese.”
Yamashita’s career as a food historian began in the late 2000s. In 2009, he published “The ‘Food Problem’ of Evacuated Children in Wartime Japan, 1944-1945” in the book “Food and War in Mid-twentieth Century East Asia.” He has also recently published his research and arguments on post-colonial Hawaii and food movements that have changed culinary practice, thought and production in Hawaii.
Presently, however, he has been researching what he has dubbed the Japanese Turn.
In 2020 Yamashita published “The Japanese Turn In Fine Dining in the United States 1980-2020,” where he shows his process of exploring, studying and ultimately analyzing Japan’s cultural influence in the world of European and American architecture throughout the modern day.
After five years of consideration, thought and a long history of experience and research, Yamashita shared his research and argument in his project, “The ‘Japanese Turn’ in Art, Architecture and Cuisine of Europe and America: 1880-2020” for the first time to an audience at UT in Strong Hall room 104.
This idea originally struck him after realizing that the many restaurants in New York City and Los Angeles served Japanese dishes and deduced that many chefs, as well, were using Japanese ingredients, condiments, techniques and even Japanese concepts.
“It was clear that there was widespread culinary influence,” Yamashita said. “I decided to call it the ‘Japanese Turn.’”
Yamashita searched for a certain historical moment or moments when Japanese cooks were a presence in European restaurants and were able to have that influence.
“By the second decade of the century, Japanese culinary influence was ubiquitous at fine dining establishments in California and New York,” Yamashita said. “At some point when you all have jobs and six figure incomes, you all will be going to these places. Maybe not at the moment, but you will someday.”
It was long after his culinary realization that the full idea of Yamashita’s “Japanese Turn” was theorized.
“I developed the concept of the ‘Japanese Turn,’ struck by the similarity with what was happening in cuisine with what was happening in art and architecture in the 19th and 20th centuries in Europe and in America,” Yamashita said.
Throughout his presentation, Yamashita argues that the turn in fine dining was as important as the “Japanese Turn” in art and architecture in the 19th and 20th centuries, sharing the three stages he observed in the turn.
Despite the class dimensions, and the likelihood that many in Strong Room 104 had experienced fine dining in California or New York City, Yamashita shared how the turn has even affected normal people — especially hungry college students.
“Japanese cuisine has had an effect, more broadly, through instant noodles. Instant noodles were invented in Japan,” Yamshita said. “Ramen is probably one of the most truly popular forms of manifestation of Japanese food in this country. I think ramen has strong links with youth culture.”
When Yamashita polled the room, asking “How many of you have had instant ramen,” his theory was confirmed that the turn does not only manifest itself among elites as nearly every hand in the room, raised high in the air, proved his point.
Yamashita even recommended reading fellow scholar George Solt’s “The Untold Story of Ramen.”
Among the students in the room was Khoa Pham, who, as an undergrad, was minoring in Japanese, which is how he heard of the event, though he is currently pursuing a masters in computer science.
“Dr. Noriko Horiguchi was my minor advisor. She usually sends out emails any time this sort of event happens,” Pham said. “I thought the presentation was all cool. I was more interested in the cuisine aspect, a lot of the art and architecture sort of went over my head … I’ve never really paid attention to art and architecture in that sense, but it was still really cool to learn about the influences that Japanese culture has in all these different areas.”
Olivia Marsh, currently pursuing a bachelors in graphic design, was also in the audience.
“I liked the architecture and art parts of it,” Marsh said. “That’s what I study, so that’s what I usually gravitate towards. I thought it was really interesting to see Japanese architecture integrated with European architecture. It was really weird to look at.”
