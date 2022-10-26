Many students look to campus organizations to find a sense of community during their time in college. It is not often, however, that students come across an organization that combines their favorite leisure activities with shared identities.
The student organization GAYmerz is doing just that. Completely student-run and founded in 2018, GAYmerz combines the hobby of gaming with a safe community for LGBTQ student game enthusiasts.
Members are encouraged to bring their own video games or board games to the organization’s casual weekly meetings. The executive board plans weekly themes in order to inspire members to collaborate and bring similar games. However, following the theme is not a rigid requirement.
Fazrian Prawiranata, president of GAYmerz and senior computer science major, explained the open environment that the organization aims to create.
“Regardless of what the members choose to do, we try to make sure fun is had during our meetings,” Prawiranata said.
In the past, meeting themes have included “what brings you joy,” obscure or forgotten games, fighting games, party games and “chillax.” Common games that people bring to meetings for themselves or others to play include Splatoon 3, The Great Dalmuti, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Party, Just Shapes and Beats, Uno, Codenames and Coup.
Matthew Rowe, vice president of GAYmerz and senior English major, explained the importance of the organization.
“Joining a club can be daunting, especially when it’s one with an established community, but GAYmerz is all about welcoming new people … Anyone can join. Allies are more than welcome. Above all else, we're here to give people a safe place to have fun,” Rowe said.
He also expressed his pride in the welcoming environment that GAYmerz has built for LGBTQ students. He believes that the organization has established a community that would not have been possible otherwise.
“The connections between members are what I am personally most proud of. This semester alone we have cultivated a lovely group of incredible people that never would have gotten to know one another without GAYmerz,” Rowe said.
Rowe emphasized how important GAYmerz was to his own sense of belonging when he was an incoming freshman. As a current senior and executive board member, he hopes that the organization will continue to maintain the same environment for incoming freshmen.
“We essentially inherited it and have been doing our best to keep it alive and bring it up to the heights of when we first attended,” Rowe said.
GAYmerz hopes to provide a space that allows students to have time to play their games of choice and enjoy relaxing time with others after a long week of classes. Their members feel that having a safe community will help students to feel welcomed and comfortable during their time at UT.
GAYmerz is also working to implement community-based excursions outside of their traditional weekly meetings. Recently, the organization visited the Knox Pride parade as a group in place of their regular weekly meeting. Although these creative meetings are currently rare occasions, Rowe hopes that they will occur more frequently over time.
Both Prawiranata and Rowe emphasize that the club is open to all sorts of gaming interest ranging from tabletop board games to Mario Party. He sees this openness as important to anyone who might be interested in sharing their passion for gaming with others in a casual, safe environment.
GAYmerz invites anyone who is interested in becoming a member to attend the weekly meetings on Fridays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in HSS 103B.
All information regarding the organization and its meetings is communicated on the UTK GAYmerz Discord channel and the VOLink page. After joining the discord, new members are encouraged to read the organization’s rules and introduce themselves by stating their preferred name and pronouns in the chat.
