On Monday, First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona delivered remarks at the Student Union for the first stop of the Department of Education’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
The goal of the bus tour is to show how local school communities are supporting students and teachers after the challenges many faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as resources provided specifically by the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan.
“This year will be one of the most important ever, as we not only work to catch students up, but put them in a position to do even better than where they were before March 2020,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release.
Biden and Cardona made a stop in Knoxville because the Tennessee Department of Education announced in January the Grow Your Own Initiative at UT – a $20 million investment to build pipelines of qualified teachers and district professionals – which is one of the main purposes behind the tour.
The Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan tokens the term “Recruit, Respect, Retain” to symbolize the Administration’s commitment to increasing retention rates and public appreciation of educational staff. The plan’s $130 billion funding has allowed for growth in K-12 schools across the country, with a 54% increase in the number of school social workers, 22% increase in the number of school counselors and 22% increase in the number of school nurses.
“If we want educators, if we want educators to be able to do what they do best we have to give them the support that they deserve,” Biden said.
Before arriving at the Student Union, Biden and Cardona visited Sarah Moore Green Academy to speak with teachers who are participating in the Grow Your Own Initiative program.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon opened the UT event with a warm welcome and appreciation of Biden’s effort.
“Our health, our economy and our nation’s future depend on the quality of our public schools, and that depends on how we retain, attract, recruit and respect our teachers. As a former teacher myself, a member of the school board and a parent of two kids who got an excellent education at our public schools in Knoxville, I am so happy to be here today,” Kincannon said.
Following Kincannon’s introductory statements, Cardona took the stage and began speaking on his respect for Biden as an educator, and the importance of having a former teacher in the White House.
“She gets it, she truly gets it,” Cardona said.
Cardona elaborated on a personal anecdote, where he credited the sense of direction in his life to the admiration and inspiration that he received from teachers. He also expressed his frustration with the current treatment of educators.
The Department of Education found that the pandemic has increased already existing teacher shortages, and in Tennessee specifically, there are currently more than 2,000 teacher vacancies.
“When we talk about a teacher shortage issue, shortage is a symptom of a teacher respect issue … Over half of our learners are students yet fewer than 1 in 5 are teachers of color,” Cardona said.
Because of these statistics, Cardona elaborated on Tennessee’s support efforts, including the registered teacher teaching apprenticeship, which is the first in the country.
Cardona believes that working conditions of teachers can be improved through the “ABC” system, which includes agency, better working conditions and competitive salaries.
“It is unacceptable for our teachers to have to work two or three jobs to make ends meet while they’re serving our children and helping our country grow,” Cardona said.
He encouraged people to pursue their passion for teaching and expressed the rewarding nature of being an educator.
“You’ll never forget that joy of helping a child realize their potential … Our nation needs you now more than ever,” Cardona said.
Melissa Collins, Tennessee’s teacher of the year, has been an educator for over 21 years. She has experienced the passions and hardships of the education world first-hand, both as a student and a teacher. She believes that being able to job shadow teachers from an early age greatly contributed to her love and passion for teaching. This passion was confirmed when she began college and felt a strong sense of purpose in the field.
Collins expressed her joy in her daily duties as a teacher.
“Every day I enter my classroom to bring joy, innovation and rigor to my students. I know my students depend on me and I depend on them. They depend on me to be a champion for them and help make their dreams come true,” Collins said.
Collins believes that she is responsible for equipping her students with the tools they need to accomplish their dreams. She is grateful for the initiatives and support systems that Tennessee has created for educators.
Biden has been an American educator for decades, teaching at a community college and a public high school. She has two master's degrees and received a doctorate of education in 2007 from the University of Delaware in 2007. While she is the First Lady, she continues to serve as a Professor at Northern Virginia Community College.
She connected with the teachers in the audience by describing the feeling she gets as an educator herself when the school year begins.
“I feel the fading glow of summer still warm on my skin, and I hear the hum of the possibility in that fragile quiet – just waiting to be pierced by the chatter and the laughter of new students bursting through the door. In that moment, the year seemed to stretch out in front of me,” Biden said.
Biden emphasized the point that educators never truly stop questioning the world. She believes that teachers have a calling to help students embrace their own curiosities and find their purpose in life.
According to Biden, there are many people who have not gone into the education profession because of the obstacles that stand in their way, like student loans, low salary, class sizes and safety concerns. Effectively removing these obstacles is the basis behind Biden’s initiative.
Biden described what her husband, President Joe Biden, is doing to support the cause.
“He has worked hard to lift up educators by opening schools and getting teachers vaccinated and making sure districts can hire more counselors and school psychologists, calling on states to boost teachers' pay and canceling billions in student debt,” Biden said.
Because Biden has been an educator for many years, she has had an impact on the Biden Administration’s choices when it comes to promoting and supporting educators in the country.
“I knew in my heart from the very beginning that Joe was always going to be an education president, I mean he kind of has to since he's coming home to me,” Biden said. “All these years I just knew that he listened to me, all the years that I’ve been teaching and every day at the dinner table talking about my students and what teachers need.”
Biden said that she was excited when her husband was elected to office, but mostly because she believes he will continue recruiting more people into the profession and supporting mentors and educators to restore the dignity and respect that is deserved.
Cardona and Biden both encouraged the audience to take advantage of the public service loan forgiveness program, which is available until October 31.
After the first stop in Knoxville, the Road to Success Bus Tour is heading to North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Biden will make one more appearance in North Carolina this afternoon.
“Teaching isn’t just what we do, it’s who we are,” Biden said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.