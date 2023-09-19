To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, the School of Journalism and Media hosted a conversation with Edna Liliana Valencia Murillo – an award-winning Columbian journalist, activist and author of El racismo y yo.
The conversation discussed topics of race and identity within one’s culture, stereotypes, misconceptions and identity within mainstream media. Murillo spoke candidly about her journey of being a Black woman in media and her courageous activism to de-mold systematic stereotypes.
Murillo started her career as a journalist because she had a passion for writing. She grew up writing poetry as a creative outlet to share the stories of her surroundings. Originally from the capital city of Colombia, Bogotá – a predominantly white city – Murillo recognized in grade school that she had a uniqueness like no other. She and her sister were the only Black girls in grade school, and she was forced into a stereotype that ridiculed her likeness to her home country.
“It was a city that was a little aggressive in terms of not allowing me to be a part of the identity of the city unless I had a white identity,” Murillo said.
Further into the lecture, Murillo challenged the audience to name five countries in Africa, and a lull filled the auditorium as people struggled with a response. After a few passed glances, two men listed countries, and Murillo and the remainder of the crowd cheered in response. The point of this exercise was to point out the lack of exposure to African history Americans have by the time they endure higher education. Murillo posed that oftentimes men know more countries because of the World Cup, not because of education.
“This is not a casualty. This is a design. The system wants you to grow up thinking that Africans are poor people who live in the jungle and there is no development. When you have that idea of Africa in your context, you spread misconceptions on what it means to be of African descent,” said Murillo.
A crowd of predominantly journalism students listened intently as Murillo spoke about the importance of journalism and the social responsibility journalists hold.
“The lecture was incredible. When Edna mentioned that journalists are essentially ‘waking up the reality’ of the society they live in and shedding light on the truth, I felt exactly where I needed to be,” said Lily Koleas, a freshman journalism and media major.
Murillo was a working journalist for 10 years. In her 10 years, she became the first woman to wear her hair naturally on Columbian television. She stepped away from writing and reporting stories because she wanted to be the voice of her country.
After changing the context of her activism from collecting sources for news reporting to becoming a source herself, Murillo was approached by Walt Disney to consult for Pixar’s Encanto. Disney – a historically white institution – making a movie featuring a Colombian family was unfamiliar to many, including Murillo.
“They showed me the idea they were creating about my country. It came as a surprise to me because I grew up with Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and the Mermaid – not the Black one,” said Murillo.
Laughter filled the air as Murillo joked about the most recent women of color lead in a major Disney film. She went on to reflect on how media and merchandise are cast as “white blueprints,” and Encanto changed that for many individuals.
Encanto features 12 characters that reflect the diversity of skin tones and hair textures possible within one family. She advocated for the use of 12 different hair textures – one for each character. Murillo was called to action to accurately portray her home country.
“Can you imagine the responsibility I felt when they called me? First of all, to help create the Black representation of the country – the most underrepresented people of my country. Stereotypes are not false, they are incomplete. I had to complete the story,” Murillo said.
In a discussion about the portrayal of beauty, Murillo asked for a raise of hands for those who feel ugly and an additional round of hand raises for those who feel beautiful. The lack of response and bewildered looks led to an affirmation exercise.
Murillo had audience members stand up and raise their hands over their heads and recite the affirmations “I am beautiful” and “I am beautiful no matter what Walt Disney says.” Applause and positive chatter trickled as participants returned to their seats. In that moment they were connected through a sense of belongingness and beauty.
“Her exercise was so necessary for the students and people in the classroom to feel and know beauty inside and out. It helps a lot to recognize worth and appreciate people for all they do. It softens hearts,” said Koleas.
In a room of students and faculty eager for inspiration, Murillo conducted a conversation based on culture and the representation of diverse journalism.
“Diversity is the common topic we all have,” said Murillo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.