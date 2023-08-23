The Tennessee Recreation Center for Students, colloquially called the TRECS, is the hub for all things fitness for students. There are areas in the TRECS for weightlifting, running, basketball, pickleball, outdoor sports and swimming. Unfortunately, for some students, the TRECS is can be an intimidating space. If this is the case for you, or you’re just looking for a new way to work out, then you should try some of the group fitness classes that the TRECS offers.
The group fitness classes are a great way to work out in a smaller group at a certain time during the week. The classes can teach you the correct form when working out, new exercises to do on your own and they can help you make new friends with similar interests as you. These classes are free to students and you must register for them ahead of time, which can be done on the RecSports website or the Tennessee app. The current schedule of classes can be found on the RecSports website as well, and the schedule will change after Sept. 10.
Classes are also separated by type of workout. There are cycling classes, dance classes, mind and body workouts and strength and cardio classes. Here’s a brief overview to help you get an idea of where to start.
Mind/Body
If you are a beginner, you may want to ease into your fitness journey by partaking in mind/body workouts. Of all the types of workouts offered at the TRECS, this grouping of classes has the most calming and peaceful workouts. The yoga classes focus on movement, mindfulness, balance, flexibility and how these attributes work to enhance strength. Other offerings include core strength classes and even an entire class dedicated to mindfulness.
Cycling
The cycling classes focus on creating variety in movements and positions by stimulating both flats and hills. The class, Cycle45, combines multiple intensity levels in order to create a self-controlled workout, meaning you can go as fast or as slow as you would like, as long as it feels good for you.
Dance
Dance classes range from Cardio Dance, a more easygoing dance workout, to Hip Hop Dance which is more intense and choreographed, to Zumba. These classes happen in the afternoons each day, so they’re great ones to attend right after your academic classes end for the day. You can wind down and dance your heart out to end your day.
Strength/Cardio
The classes that happen the most during this semester are weight training and cardio classes. These focus on certain muscle groups and intensities, with only one class, Group Strength, classified as a “beginner” class. This class offers a full body workout for all and will take place at least once a day Monday through Saturday.
Intermediate intensity weight training classes include ABC, Barre and Killer Core. ABC focuses on arms, back and core, meaning that it is an upper body strength class. Barre utilizes ballet-inspired moves in order to sculpt the muscles and tone the body. Killer Core is a very popular class that only lasts 30 minutes and works your ab and lower back muscles.
Finally, the more difficult weight training classes include HIIT class, Boot Camp and Barbell Strength. HIIT stands for High Intensity Interval Training. There is no equipment needed for this class — just you. Boot Camp is a class intended to improve mobility, strength and stamina. Another great way to learn how to lift is Barbell Strength. This is a class that teaches full body movements to improve strength.
Whether you’re a beginner or someone who has worked out daily for years, TRECS classes are a great way to get involved in fitness at UT. Find some time between your academic classes and other college bucket-list items to try out a fitness class.
