For a decade now, Moon River Festival has been bringing some of the hottest and most exciting acts from around the world to come perform in Coolidge Park, the communal backyard for residents of Chattanooga.
Attendee Ashton Maguire, a recent UT graduate now living in the city, says it’s only added to his excitement of moving to a new city.
“It’s cool seeing artists from all over come to town to play,” said Maguire. “A lot of times the concerts in town are local people, or other people from Tennessee. So it’s cool seeing this many different acts come together for a festival like this.”
As we began our second day at Moon River in Chattanooga, clouds and overcast were traded for sun that flooded throughout Coolidge Park. As the heat rose, so did excitement as music fans gathered right off the bridge for another day of live music.
Our first guest for Sunday was sweetheart from the plains, Kaitlin Butts. The Oklahoman has been stealing hearts all the way from her collaborations with Flatland Cavalry up to the release of her newest project, “What Else Can She Do.”
The cowgirl kicked her spurs into her audience's side as we galloped through the opening track, “White River.”
As climate and mood playing off of each other seemed to be a recurring theme this weekend, Butts brought in a beaming day two with a slew of murder ballads, breakup songs and even a cover of Nirvana’s brooding “Where Did You Sleep Last Night.” The words exiting these cowgirls’ lips were far more weathered than the red lipstick would have you believe.
After her set, Butts spoke about her influence and how it’s morphed into her artistry as well as left an impact in the world of female country music.
For starters, it should come as no surprise that Butts is a former theater kid. Murder ballads paired with her all black getup are enough to prove her knack for showmanship.
“I started singing when I was five years old,” said Butts. “And when you’re five they put you in ballet and tap jazz, and I did it for about twelve years.”
On top of performance practice, her roots had a helping hand in creating the artist we know today.
“As I’m doing dance, I’m also listening to a lot of old country, murder ballads and things like that,” Butts said. “So here I am, this little girl doing my tap dance recital to a Johnny Cash song.”
The combination of fear and flair was only spun into inspiration as Butts entered high school, right around the time stars like Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert were beginning to make Nashville rumble. Butts says their paving of the path is what drew her to musicianship.
“I was around 15 at the time that there was this huge, female-backed movement coming out of country music that made me feel like I could be that,” Butts said. “So one day I just picked up a guitar and started covering every song I could and eventually writing my own stuff.”
Perhaps her most famous cover of Nirvana’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” comes in the form of a track titled “in the pines” on her newest record “What Else Can She Do.”
Butts says its placement felt as natural as it sounds, which may be accredited to her mother’s ear instead of hers.
“As a musician, everyone’s mom or whoever has a list of songs that they want them to play,” Butts said. “So for her 50th birthday, I took a bunch of those songs to learn and play and (in the pines) was one of them. I fell in love with it. My band, all these little rock and roll guys fell in love with it, they love those big scary songs. When we were finishing the album, I wanted an ending that let people know ‘Hey, the bad guy dies at the end,’ and it just fit perfectly.”
With a heart as pure and a voice as layered as Kaitlin Butts, even Moon River's early acts were already booming with energy.
Up next was The 502s. Their self-described “folk orchestra” sound took little effort to fill the stage as this six piece brought a lighter side of life to their performance.
“We’re the happiest band on Earth for a reason!” said frontman Ed Isola in between saxophone riffs from Joe Capati.
Not only was it blazing hot, but now there was cardio involved as the band and crowd simultaneously divulged into the same groove of life throughout the set. The sun may have been bright, but even it looked dim compared to the energy that glowed off this crew as they delivered a performance that no doubt required you to wear your boogie shoes from start to finish.
Suddenly, an army of picnic blankets sprawled across the lawn and were laid out in anticipation for the little sister of country music’s royal family, Noah Cyrus.
Naturally, Cyrus entered the stage in a haze of smoke draped in a radiant white dress as a soul that clearly runs in the family booms through Coolidge Park with her drifter's anthem, “Lonely.”
That soul then lifted us off the ground with the infectiously flighty “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.” If the look wasn’t enough, the angelic imagery came bursting off the Poplar stage with the flick of a wrist from Cyrus. She certainly had the voice to convince us of such.
As the sun faded, blue lights rose off the Iris stage for Judah & the Lion’s grand entrance back into Chattanooga. Natives of Nashville, Tennessee, the group has amassed a cult following throughout the state.
Almost every other cool dad or recent college graduate had worn a shirt of theirs all weekend to finally let loose to their earth-shaking opener, “Take A Walk.” Immediately hitting the gas and refusing to let up, our crowd that was relaxing on the lawn a few hours ago was now on their feet, resulting in a rumble throughout the park.
An eternally grateful group, frontman Judah Akers took time out of their set to acknowledge the good graces of everyone that got them where they are, including Moon River’s creators Drew Holcomb.
Holcomb was invited on stage, and the two shared a karaoke-esque duet of Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy,” to roaring praise and rowdy feet. They may not have started the party, but they sure kept it going.
At long last, Hozier. The towering six-foot-six-inch Irishman strutted on stage as the culmination of a weekend chock full of acts perfectly in sync with their audience. Hot off the release of his latest project “Unreal Unearth,” we immediately ripped into the record's immediate standout, “Eat Your Young.”
The rhythm instantly latched into a crowd of raised hands and the pace kept up with some of the artist’s most formative efforts, “Jackie and Wilson” and “From Eden.”
Like the rest of this weekend’s highlights, Hozier did indeed let us in on multiple facets of his personality. Alongside alternative rock earworms were some of his rawest and most stripped moments to date.
“Cherry Wine” saw the stage light focused only on Hozier and his guitar. Accompanying these stage lights were a sea of phone flashlights, all their holders screaming the words of the song for him. If it wasn’t already evident enough, a warm atmosphere was top priority here at Moon River.
Hozier broke character, cutting the music in the middle of a song to inform the crowd of a person who had just fallen. Almost immediately, event security arrived and we were back like we never left once it was confirmed everyone is safe. As any concert savant or even general performance fan would tell you, artist concern for fan safety is always a comforting sentiment.
Thus, Moon River Festival 2023 came to a close – one of the shining examples of what live music in Tennessee can be by displaying the market and the tenacity for such an event. This riverside rodeo may be over, but it certainly won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
