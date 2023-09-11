The sun was shining and tails were wagging in Knoxville as the Inskip Pool hosted its 15th annual Doggie Dip Day on Sept. 10, 2023. This unforgettable event was the perfect end of the summer activity for both pets and owners.
Doggie Dip Day is a fun tradition for Inskip Pool, eagerly anticipated by pet owners yearly. This annual event is an excellent opportunity for dogs of all ages and sizes to dive in the pool and chase each other around.
Inskip Pool opened its doors to pets and their owners at 1 p.m., where they found tennis balls scattered throughout the pool and diving boards for pets to take a plunge. The day catered to dogs of all size ranges. There was a baby pool section for the smaller dogs and a large pool area for the bigger dogs. For the pets who wanted to play outside of the water, there was a beach sand area to lay out and a big green field of grass for fetching and running around.
Randy Love, aquatic specialist with the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation department, coordinated the Doggie Dip Day event.
“I have been in Aquatics since 1987, and I love dogs, so creating this event 15 years ago was an easy way to invite non-traditional folks to recreate,” Love said. “We were brainstorming crazy thoughts one day, and someone commented, ‘Wouldn't it be funny if we let the dogs in?’ It just sparked from there.”
The event was a fun, unique sight, as the pups were jumping off the diving boards to chase the tennis balls their owners threw. Some even rolled around in the warm sand. The pool day included cold treats, featuring a snow cone station, to keep the pets and owners cooled down and refreshed on the sunny day.
Rebekah Noland, a stay-at-home mother, brought her dog, Penny, to swim around as she set up a lawn chair and enjoyed the warm Sunday.
“We have been going to Doggie Dip Day since Penny was two,” Noland said. “She is almost eight years old now. Penny enjoys chasing the tennis balls the most at this event, whether in the field or the pool.”
Erica Charish, an optical technician, brought her two Brittany spaniels, Milo and Colt, to join in on the fun for the first time.
“We had heard about it through some friends, and we thought, ‘What a day,’” Cherish said. “It's sunny and pretty, so we came out. It’s our first experience at this event, and we are definitely coming back next year. I loved that dogs could socialize with other dogs and have the freedom to run. They are going to sleep well tonight.”
For just five dollars per person and a small registration form to fill out, pets could join in on the festivities and be social with other pets. The event is a fun and beneficial way to teach friendliness and social cues for dogs.
Opal Bryant, a social worker, socialized with other pet owners as her pug was swimming in the pool.
“I think it is important for other dog owners to bring their pets to social events like this,” Bryant said. “It is good for the dogs and their personalities. My dog loved running in the sand, and she also enjoyed the dog snow cones.”
For dog owners who might have missed this exciting event, Doggie Dip Day will be hosted again at the Inskip Pool for the 16th time next year. This popular tradition will continue to make a splash in the hearts of Knoxville residents for years to come.
