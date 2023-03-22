Brenda Song, beloved actress from most college student’s childhoods, visited UT’s Student Union on Tuesday in an event hosted by the Campus Events Board. Song was interviewed about her life, success and personal journey, and gave students the opportunity to ask questions.
With so many college students idolizing one of her most famous roles as London Tipton, there were over 400 students who showed up to hear her be interviewed.
“I came to this event because it’s Brenda Song,” sophomore education major Megan Balda said. “I grew up watching her so to have this opportunity to hear her speak and see what she’s been up to is amazing.”
The curtains opened with massive applause from the audience, only to roar again after the mentioning of “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior.”
To open the event, Song spoke on her childhood as well as how her time on Disney has affected her life. Song repeatedly pushed the message of how important education is to the audience.
Song’s father was a 2nd grade schoolteacher and she herself received her high school diploma at 16 and eventually graduated from Pepperdine University.
She even turned down a college acceptance to Harvard University to star in the “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” TV series.
“My dad being a teacher would always push education on us,” Song said. “I am so happy I was able to get my higher education and to be able to have those experiences. I love school, I appreciate it very, very much because I understand that education is a privilege.”
Song also went on to talk about the struggles of childhood acting and the difficult conversation and adjustments to constantly being in the public eye.
“You lose that aspect of privacy because you are on someone’s television every single day and people feel like they know you,” Song said. “Sometimes there’s a loss of identity and figuring that out as a young person is hard. Being a young person is hard and then doing that in the public eye is astronomically even harder.”
Throughout the Q&A portion, Song addressed several questions about her career, including her role as London Tipton in the Suite Life series, her experience with social anxiety, and the importance of representing minority cultures in film and television.
One piece of advice she left the audience with was to appreciate the time you have, commenting how you can always grow old, but never grow young.
“It’s always ‘go-go-go’ constantly and thinking you’ll lose an opportunity if you take a break,” Song said. “But I’ll tell you now that it’s okay to not do anything. Take your time. Life goes by really, really quickly. Don’t rush through life.”
