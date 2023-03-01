The Campus Events Board opens its Spring Comedy Series on Wednesday, March 22, with a performance by TikTok personality and comedian Brittany Broski at the Student Union Auditorium.
While some people may still refer to her as “kombucha girl,” referencing her first viral video from 2019, Broski has risen to fame on the social media platform and has garnered a loyal following of fans who label themselves “subjects” of “Broski Nation.”
With over 7.2 million followers on her main account and 4.2 million followers on her second account, @lostmymarblesagain, the 25-year-old Texan has evolved into one of the biggest stars on the app. This year, she is recognized in Forbes’s “30 Under 30” for her content creation and has starred in Super Bowl commercials, walked and interviewed on red carpets, hosted and guest appeared on several podcasts and more.
Her relatable, witty, unapologetically herself content has granted her the opportunity to meet notable celebrities including Harry Styles, the Jonas Brothers, Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel and Rhett and Link.
A SEC grad herself, Broski graduated from Texas A&M in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Prior to becoming an internet meme, she worked at a bank in her home state where she was promptly fired after her employer found out about her viral video and online success.
From there, she decided to get involved in social media full time, posting anything from “get ready with me” videos to full blown hysterical meltdowns on TikTok LIVE. Broski has also gained traction on YouTube, surpassing 1.2 million subscribers in the last three years.
Though Broski may not be a household name, her combined 657 million likes on TikTok make her pretty recognizable to anyone who uses the social media site.
Senior public relations student Lindsey Duncan is thrilled about the upcoming show.
“I was so excited when I first heard rumors of Brittany coming here last semester,” Duncan said. “When I found out she was actually coming this spring, I was elated. She’s always been a social media presence that I’ve kept up with on TikTok, YouTube and her podcast ‘Violating Community Guidelines.’ She’s such a breath of fresh air and a light in the world of content creators — this is an event I wouldn’t miss for the world.”
After the successful performance of YouTube comedian Noel Miller at last year’s comedy series, the students involved at the Campus Events Board knew they wanted Broski involved this semester.
“It came from the students — their idea of who they thought would attract a large crowd based on student interest and the popularity of Brittany,” said Dianna Foulke, the associate director of the Center for Student Engagement.
“We try to think about bringing in a diverse group of people and not just bringing in your typical, well known, mainstream comedians, so we try and think outside of the box to really elevate all kinds of comedians,” Foulke said.
Broski wrapped up her live comedy tour, “Violating Community Guidelines” with her podcast co-host Sarah Schauer in December of 2022.
