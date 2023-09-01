On Aug. 31, 2023, from 6-8 p.m., the University of Tennessee’s Campus Events Board hosted a game night in the Student Union Room 262 with the goal of bringing students together, no matter their grade, major or any other factor that defined their identity on this campus.
A number of games were provided, including classics like Uno and Monopoly and Games that are not as well known, like Ticket to Ride and Catan.
This is one of the first events that CEB has thrown this school year, and the turnout was great. With about six people to a table, roughly 50 students attended this event in the first hour. Some of these students showed up in groups, playing games with their roommates, suitemates or friends, but others showed up in hopes that they would meet new people.
One of these students was freshman Katherine Doyle, a biological sciences major. She attended a few events during Welcome Week, but decided to attend CEB’s Game Night to continue to meet new people. She joined a game of Ticket to Ride with a few seniors and won.
“I thought that it would be a great way to meet people and it seemed like a pretty chill, down-low kind of event and that's where I do better, I think,” Doyle said.
Like Doyle said, some of the appeal of CEB events is that they are relatively “chill.” Though the room was raucous at times, with upsetting moves made by rival players or a plus-4 thrown down when someone was about to win Uno, this event was very laid back.
The seniors that played Ticket to Ride with Doyle agreed with her, reinforcing the relaxed setting. Heather Boyle, a senior environmental sciences major, added that these kinds of events are a perfect way to end the day.
“I like events like this, they're fun to do after class,” Boyle said. “It's a nice way to wind down after a long day.”
Boyle and her roommate, senior math major Chloe Barr, attended this event together. In fact, they attend almost every CEB event together. While they don't attend every CEB event, to their own admittance, they always attend events that pique both of their interests.
“We always play games together, I feel like,” Barr said. “So when we saw this event was happening, we knew we had to come.”
Not only was this event a great way to meet new people, but it was also a great opportunity to learn a board game that students had not previously played. For example, this was the first time Doyle had played Ticket to Ride. Barr had taught her all of the rules prior to starting the game, and it turned out to be a game she understood well.
This event was a great way to start winding down the first full week of classes. CEB will be hosting a number of events during the coming semester and there will surely be something for everyone.
“I’m really happy I attended this event,” Doyle said, echoing the sentiments of both Boyle and Barr.
These students aren't sure if, or when, they will see each other in the future. However, this event was one for the books.
Be sure to keep an eye out on the campus calendar for future CEB events – who knows, maybe you could even win a board game the first time you've ever played it. What could be better?
