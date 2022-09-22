On Wednesday, UT’s Division of Student Life and the Campus Multifaith Council hosted its third “United at the Table,” which is an event centered on bringing strangers together and highlighting what it truly means to be one with your neighbor.
A volunteer with Knox Chop, Rhonda Peacock, opened up about her journey with the university and the overarching message behind this event.
“We have been settled here, on the edge of campus, since 2009, and I am here today to help the other campus ministries connect with students and just come out and take a break from all of our busy schedules and have conversations,” Peacock said.
Knox Chop is the campus house of prayer, which partnered with the Campus MultiFaith Council to help aid in the event. The goal is simple – to demonstrate what community means to UT. The event co-director, Steve Moldrup, talked about the event’s history.
“We had to put it off a year after the COVID (COVID-19) crisis, but I had the idea from a previous place I worked and it came on the heels of a situation that happened a few years back before we had ‘United at the Rock,’” Moldrup said. “A white supremacist guy came and stirred everything up. The chancellor at the time came to us and said we needed to do something to help shift the school’s atmosphere. So we decided to do something less reactive and more proactive, which has been holding this event and others like it.”
The guy he was referring to was Matthew Heimbach, leader of the Traditionalist Worker Party, and he came to UT in 2018 along with 45 other white nationalists to spread their ideology. The event drew around 250 protestors and led to a conversation about what UT stands for.
“We didn’t want them here. I certainly didn’t want them here. This is not a place that stands for hate and bigotry and prejudice,” UT chancellor at the time, Beverly Davenport, said in a statement.
Whether or not he was wanted, he came, and he divided a university because giving a platform to something you claim is not your ideology leaves the water murky.
“United at the Rock” was an event held immediately after the situation with Heimbach to allow students to stand together and represent what they believe to be right and just. After four years, the university is making it clear that it stands for community and welcomes everyone.
Moldrup’s idea and events like “United at the Table” around UT help rebuild the foundation of the university and the message it wants to send to students. Moldrup himself echoed that message.
“We want students to connect and be joined at a communal table where positivity is promoted,” Moldrup said.
Indeed, positivity was very much present in the atmosphere as students sat at a long table spreading across the pedestrian bridge from Student Union to Neyland Stadium. They enjoyed a barbeque meal and conversations were flowing freely.
The organizers believe these events are very important to keep having and Moldrup and the volunteers definitely intend to.
“I really enjoy this event and I want to keep bringing it to the university because instead of having to protest we can now celebrate the community and diversity within it,” Moldrup said.
