Class registration is just around the corner, and it’s important to make sure you’re on track to graduate. However, it’s hard not to get lost in the endless pages of class descriptions in the course catalog.
Here are some of the coolest and wackiest courses that UT has to offer. Some of these might have you wanting to “accidentally” step on the seal to get a few more semesters to try these out.
Chocolate: Bean to Bar: Entomology and Plant Pathology (EPP) 123
In this course, students will learn how one of the most popular foods in the world makes its way from a nut that grows on a tree to what we put on top of our ice cream in the dining hall.
In EPP 123, students will explore “the global impacts on various cultures, both historically and currently” of chocolate. Also included is “what ‘real’ chocolate actually tastes like.” Uncover the science, history and impacts that the universally loved sweet treat has.
Food Analysis: (FDSC) 415
It has not yet been confirmed nor denied that this class is during lunch time nor if snacks are included in tuition. One can only hope that food analysis is synonymous with taste testing.
Per the course description, FDSC 415 will study “principles, methods, and techniques for qualitative and quantitative analyses of composition and physical, chemical and biological properties of food and food ingredients.” We must never lose hope for Gordon Ramsey as a guest lecturer.
Social Dance: Physical Education (PYED) 235
“Popular ballroom dance forms such as the swing (shag), foxtrot, cha-cha, tango and rumba.”
This class should be an easy A for those of you who aren't shy to a few nights on the strip and the many popular places just beyond campus that never seem to cease dancing. So, let’s bring the swing and the tango back to Literboard and Uptown.
The obscurity of PYED options seems to grow each year. If dancing isn’t your cup of tea, there is always Badminton (PYED 202), or if you’re up on your skills, try Intermediate Badminton (PYED 210).
The one with the potential to raise the most questions could be Snow Skiing (PYED 259). Although there will no doubt be a few snow flurries in the coming spring semester, it is puzzling to imagine Vols skiing down Ped Walkway to class. Keep your heads up for those enrolled in Snowboarding (PYED 262) too. It would certainly make the trip to class on the hill quicker.
Social Media Strategy: Advertising and Public Relations (ADPR) 365
Find out how to finally get that TikTok to go viral. In this course, students will learn “practical knowledge and analytical skills necessary to evaluate, understand and implement social media campaigns.” This course does not guarantee an increase in Instagram followers.
American Humor: English (ENGL) 441
With an emphasis on Mark Twain, ENGL 442 will study the development of American humor from the early 19th century and into the 20th. If you’re ever having a tough day of classes, at least you know a guaranteed laugh is coming to you every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
A Journey Through the Solar System: Astronomy (ASTR 151)
This class just seems … stellar. Seriously, something about it is just out of this world.
In ASTR 151, you can learn about “Earth’s nearest astronomical neighbors – seasons, solar and lunar eclipses, motion of the planets in the night sky,” and more. This class is tailor made for those that like to lay outside on the HSS Amphitheater at night and for some insight into stargazing for a “modern understanding of the origin and evolution of our solar system.”
Herpetology: Ecology and Evolutionary Biology (EEB) 473
At a quick glance, you might mistake this course for Herbology, which is the plant study course in Harry Potter at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, Herpetology is a few letters off, and you will not be studying the one thousand magical herbs and fungi of the Wizarding World.
Gillyweed and Leaping Toadstools are not on the syllabus, but in EEB 473 you can learn about the “classification, evolution, ecology, biogeography and anatomy of amphibians and reptiles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.