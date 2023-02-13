On Friday, Feb. 10, the Center for Student Engagement hosted this year’s Winter Engagement Fair at the Student Union. Featuring a wide variety of organizations, clubs and campaigns, the fair was an opportunity for many students to recruit new members for their cause.
Ranging from political idealists to recreational rubber duck hunting, the event was guaranteed to feature something for everyone. Here are some organizations you might have missed at the fair.
Relay for Life
Senior marketing major Sophia Liberatore represented Relay for Life. The organization, which is part of the national American Cancer Society, featured participation in charitable relay races.
“It’s a fundraiser for cancer society, we are trying to recruit students to raise money and join relay teams.” Liberatore said. “Right now, we’re hoping to get more people in committee spots.”
Duck Hunt UTK
Another table, run by senior and mechanical engineering major Cade Walker, featured a much different activity. Duck Hunt UTK was started by a few computer engineering students, whose enthusiasm for scavenger hunts blossomed into a unique community online.
“It started in a computer engineering Discord server, and eventually became a server of its own.” Walker said. “We just want to do this for fun, it’s a great way to relax and get to know the campus.”
The Society of Future Women in Medicine
Some organizations are more career-focused and aim to assist others with their individual success. The Society of Future Women in Medicine table – which is a national organization – was led by biological sciences major, head recruiter and freshman Mini Belmont.
“We’re trying to help other undergrads and students have more volunteer hours and assistance with studying, primarily for women.” Belmont said. “We have posters everywhere. Right now, we’re trying to draw people in with valentines cards they can make for children’s hospitals.”
Diversity Educators
Grace Nystrom, a junior anthropology major, was pitching the Diversity Educators group. This organization was focused more on direct interaction with the students and educating them on subjects they may know little about.
“We work with Greek Life and first year study classes to help educate and promote diversity and inclusion. We like to focus on things such as micro aggressions, stuff like that.” Nystrom said. “We’re hiring right now. We’re hoping to gain more members here. Right now, we’re really small, we have less than ten people.”
The Black Cultural Programming Committee
The Black Cultural Programming Committee, the second biggest programming organization on campus, set their sights on UT’s new arrivals. Animal sciences major and Senior Ayana Walls shared some of the committee’s goals.
“We want to help freshmen who might not have friends, or others who need a community that feels safe and inclusive,” Walls said. “Applications are going out today for those who are interested in the black cultural community. It’s not just for black people, even though they’re our main target. We want to create a safe space for black students.”
Tennessee Libertarians Organization
Finally, the Tennessee Libertarians Organization appeared as one of many political organizations at the Student Union. Political science major and Junior Keaton Powell advertised their current goal.
“The main thing we’re promoting right now is the decriminalization of marijuana in Tennessee.” Powell said. “We also want to revise the obscure student code of conduct at UT that essentially bans pepper spray on campus. We want to protect individual rights and human liberty.”
Most of these organizations are still accessible and open to applications on VOLink, and all are recruiting. If you missed out on this one, visit the Center for Student Engagement at the Student Union, or check out their socials on UT’s website.
