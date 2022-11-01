Class registration is just around the corner, and it’s important to make sure you’re on track to graduate. However, it’s hard not to get lost in the endless pages of class descriptions in the course catalog.
Here are some of the coolest and wackiest courses that UT has to offer. Some of these might have you wanting to “accidentally” step on the seal to get a few more semesters to try these out.
Sensory Evaluation of Food (FDSC) 430
It has not yet been confirmed nor denied that this class is during lunch time, nor if snacks are included in tuition. One can only hope that food evaluation is synonymous with taste testing.
Per the course description, FDSC 430 will study “principles and procedures of sensory evaluation of food, methods of test analysis, physiological, psychological, and environmental factors affecting sensory perception.” We must never lose hope for Gordon Ramsey as a guest lecturer. Is it fair to assume now that homework includes keeping up with “The Great British Baking Show?” Is it even homework at that point?
Jazz Dance: Physical Education (PYED) 200
This class should be an easy A for those of you who aren't shy to a few nights on the strip, and the many popular places just beyond campus that never seem to cease dancing.
“Jazz dance is a high energy dance style that focus on technique and musicality. This class will work through jazz dance history, technique, and choreography.”
While we’re at jazz, let’s bring the swing and the tango back to Literboard and Uptown. Be sure to ask the deejay to play a song that you can waltz to!
The obscurity of PYED options seem to grow each year. If dancing isn’t your cup of tea, there is always Badminton (PYED 202). If you’re not up on those skills, Ultimate Frisbee (PYED 200) might have seats available too.
The one with the potential to raise the most questions could be Ice Skating (PYED 259). Although there will no doubt be a few snow flurries in the coming spring semester, it is puzzling to imagine Vols skating down Ped Walkway to class. Though, it would certainly make the trip to class on the hill quicker.
Social Media Strategy and Tactics: Advertising and Public Relations (ADPR) 562
Find out how to finally get that TikTok to go viral. In this course, students will learn “practical knowledge and analytical skills necessary to evaluate, understand, and implement social media campaigns.” This course does not guarantee an increase in instagram followers.
A Journey Through the Solar System: Astronomy (ASTR 151)
This class just seems… stellar. Seriously, something about it just seems out of this world.
In ASTR 151, you can learn about “Earth’s nearest astronomical neighbors — Seasons, solar and lunar eclipses, motion of the planets in the night sky,” and more. This class is tailor made for those that like to lay outside on the HSS Ampitheater at night and for some insight into stargazing for a “modern understanding of the origin and evolution of our solar system.”
History of Rock: Musicology (MUSCO) 120
Channel your inner Jack Black and live a semester in the school of rock.
Described as the “study and appreciation of rock music, its origins in blue and rock and roll, its development and cultural dimensions to the present,” similar to Dewey Finn’s class, MUSCO 120 “will test your head, and your mind, and your brain too.”
In a phrase that all should take inspiration, Mr. Schneebly (also known as Dewey Finn), teacher of the school of rock once said, “You’re not harcore unless you live hardcore.” It is almost impossible not to live hardcore is you’re learning the history of rock ever Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
As Volunteers, the emphasis of giving back is instilled at UT. Here, similar to Jack Black you will “service society by rocking.”
Honorable Mention: Wedding Planning: Hospitality and Tourism Management (RHTM) 001
The Pinterest board you made in seventh grade and haven’t touched since could always be improved upon through higher education.
