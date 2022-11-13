Thanksgiving break is right around the corner, but there is still plenty to do here before everyone goes home for the holidays. Whether you prefer to be festive or go take in an art exhibit, UT and the city have plenty to offer in the next few weeks.
Make it and Take it Ornaments
CEB is hosting another make it and take it event, this time with a festive twist. You can paint and decorate your own ornament and take it home for all your family and friends. The event will take place Monday, November 14th at 6pm in the Student Union ballroom. RSVP by going on their Instagram or going to VolLink.
The Spirit of Dia De los Muertos
The McClung Museum is celebrating the Day of the Dead this year with a deeply historical exhibition. This exhibition displays traditional and modern altars, art from local artists, and many more parts of the holiday. This exhibition will be located in the McClung Museum and is currently open now through Wednesday, November 30th.
Scruffy City Veganfest
Coming up on November 20th from 10 am to 4 pm is the Scruffy City Veganfest. Head over to World’s Fair Park for a wide range of fun activities to do. There will be a 5k and half marathon, live music, food trucks, vendors, and fun things to do with friends and family. College students get in for $5, so buy tickets ahead of time and go enjoy some vegan food.
Printmaking Showcase Exhibition
Located in the Art and Architecture building, the Printmaking showcase presents “Byron McKeeby’s Legacy: Prints by his Student.” The showcase opened on November 1st and will run through January 31, 2023. The exhibit will be located in the hallway outside of the printmaking lab.
Basketball Game Against Florida Gulf Coast
Basketball season is here and the Vols take on Florida Gulf Coast this coming Wednesday. The game starts at 7 pm at Thompson-Boling. Tickets are already up for demand on BigOrangeTix, so head over and get your ticket to catch a game before going home.
These are just a few of the events going on around Knoxville before Thanksgiving. There are many more small and large events going on, so if you find some free time head out and have some fun before you head home.
