As the film industry has grown and making films has become more accessible, representation has become a focal point. Unfortunately, progress has been slow at times, as Black voices seem to get consistently pushed to the side.
During this month celebrating Black history, it’s important to see how history and representation appear in films and entertainment. There have been major game changers recently in superhero films with “Black Panther” and in the horror landscape with Jordan Peele’s debut “Get Out.”
Along with these, Black-led films are increasing as more and more Black directors helm projects. This list is here to take a look at some of those films. These are films that either bring forth historical context, provide discussion on topics such as racism, make waves in representation or analyze society in a critical manner, sometimes doing all of these at once.
Moonlight
Directing his first feature film after eight years, Barry Jenkins crafted one of the best films of the 2010s. Following a young boy as he becomes a man, “Moonlight” is a beautiful film about growth and understanding, as the main character begins to figure out who he wants to be. It’s a film that discusses sexuality and relationships — and especially how race can play a major role in these.
It is highly acclaimed, winning the 2017 Oscar for “Best Picture,” and it is just excellent all around, specifically in its representation of Black people and the LGBTQ community.
Along with “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ other work is worth watching as well. “If Beale Street Could Talk” is another incredible film, and these two together have cemented Jenkins as one of the best filmmakers working today.
One Night in Miami…
Already a fantastic actress, Regina King created a stunning directorial debut with her adaptation of Kemp Powers’ play “One Night in Miami…” The film chronicles the night when Cassius Clay — Mohammed Ali — became the heavyweight champion of the world in 1964. He meets with Malcom X, NFL player Jim Brown and musician Sam Cooke at the Hampton House motel to celebrate the win and discuss the Civil Rights Movement, along with their roles during that time.
It’s a sharply directed film with some outstanding performances from all four leads. It adapts the play well and it’s a clear indication that Regina King could have a fantastic career as a director. If you’re looking for some more incredible Black female directors, Janicza Bravo is one to watch for, with her debut film “Zola” released last year. There’s also Ava DuVernay, Nia DaCosta and Gina Prince-Bythewood, as well as writer Misha Green, just to name a few.
Judas and the Black Messiah
Keeping with the debut film and historical themes, Shaka King’s “Judas and the Black Messiah” is a great introduction into the story of the Black Panther Party, their chairman Fred Hampton and how the FBI worked to destroy it from the inside. It’s a tragic film with some powerhouse lead performances from LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya.
It’s the kind of film that is entertaining and heart wrenching as it dives into the importance of the Black Panther Party and what they were doing at the time. For historical context, the film acts as a jumping off point for further research as it only portrays a fraction of what the party was doing in America.
Other films in this historical vein are Ava DuVernay’s “Selma,” Spike Lee’s “Malcom X” and Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave.”
Do the Right Thing
You can’t go wrong with the classics, and this film is no exception. Set during the hottest day of the summer, Spike Lee’s masterpiece shows how rising tensions on a city block culminate into a larger critique on race and culture above the characters who occupy the story. It’s easily one of the best films ever made and one that is continuously ripe for discussion. And if you have to question why Mookie threw the trash can, you’re watching the movie wrong.
Along with this film, Spike Lee’s other joints are worth seeking out too. As well as “Malcom X,” films like “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Chi-Raq,” “4 Little Girls” and “BlacKkKlansman” are worth watching. His films act as gateways to discussing racism and our society through the lens of film. So do the right thing and watch this movie.
Sorry to Bother You
The final film on this list is another debut, and this one is a doozy. Directed by musician Boots Riley, his directorial debut is a film heavy with critique. It not only provides an excellent breakdown of the fundamentals of capitalism, but the role of Black people within that machine, showing how they strip themselves of their identity in order to become successful. This is contrasted with the independence of artists and the rising of the working class within the film.
Riley’s portrayal of this within his film’s world is incredible, especially when it goes off the rails — in a good way — as the story progresses. Coupled with a top notch lead performance from LaKeith Stanfield, this is a strong film and it makes a strong case for Riley’s future film career. With that said, there isn’t another film quite like this, so it gets a lone standing on this list.
Additional TV series
The real final entry on this list is a few show recommendations. For some historical representation, Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad,” Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology series and Marissa Jo Cerar’s “Women of the Movement” civil rights miniseries are great places to start.
In addition, some excellent television shows from the past couple years include Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” and Donald Glover’s “Atlanta.”