At the intersection of alternative rock and indie pop is LANY, a trio from Los Angeles. LANY’s third studio album, “mama’s boy,” was released on Friday, two years after “Malibu Nights,” perhaps the band’s most successful album to date.
“Mama’s boy” begins with “you!,” one of the leading singles from the album, released earlier this year. Already one of LANY’s most popular songs, it starts the album on a romantic and nostalgic note. A direct representation of much of the album, it discusses romantic relationships while the other songs look at different themes.
One of the more upbeat songs on the album is “bad news,” leaning more towards synth-pop than alternative or indie like much of LANY’s music. While still slow and less pop-sounding than previous music, it still has a little thematic edge to it. The song talks about a relationship that’s new and exciting, wondering if it’s healthy or problematic.
This album as a whole thinks about family, identity and the permanence of the past. One of the most impactful songs on the album, “if this is the last time,” focuses on all three of these themes. The song feels like a letter from a child to their parents, finally realizing that they’re human too and that they won’t live forever. It’s a song specifically about aging parents and making the most of every moment.
“Mama’s boy” ends with “nobody else,” wondering where a relationship will lead in the future, and if a connection is permanent or temporary. It ends the album in a similar way that it began: with themes of nostalgia and romance, while also incorporating sad undertones through the simple guitar that accompanies the melody.
It’s a tough job for artists to create music that sounds cohesive without sounding repetitive. To some extent, we want the songs to sound alike. Once we like a song or an album from a band, we want more music that sounds like that, but this can get repetitive and predictable, doing more harm than good.
One possible weakness of the album is its sense of repetition. Much of the songs on the album sound similar, with the same guitar rhythms and slowness on each of the individual songs. Yet, the subject matter of this album varies. There’s not one theme that defines “mama’s boy,” and the album covers each of its multiple themes in depth.
Whether “mama’s boy” is too predictable or not is up to you, but at the very least, the album feels honest and genuine. It’s clear that LANY doesn’t care about being popular or trendy with this album. They’re making music that feels real and relatable to them, without worrying about if it becomes a hit or not. And sometimes, this mindset is where the best music comes from.