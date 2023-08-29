UT’s master of fine arts degree in printmaking is holding steady with a third best in the nation ranking, according to U.S. News & World Report.
UT has been one of the top three schools for printmaking more than once. In 2020, the university came in one spot behind the Rhode Island School of Design and two spots ahead of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. The overall MFA program is ranked at 42, but programs are ranked by survey questions, while specialties are nominated.
Rankings made a difference to third-year graduate student Chloe Wack who researched the faculty and the other students in the program. An undergraduate professor also suggested UT to her.
“Even saying ‘this is where I go to school,’ it feels like people respect that," Wack said. "Because it has a good reputation. . . I've gone to a couple of academic conferences, and I feel like they also, if they see you're from UT, they're like, ‘Oh, okay. That's a good program.’”
Gino Castellanos, a third-year graduate student, applied because he thought it was a prestigious program and said the faculty’s talent and experience were the reasons he chose UT.
“The faculty here are very well-known artists, very popular in the printmaking world,” Castellanos said. “And you just know them by name. I knew them by name before I came here. . . So, yeah, the faculty is a big deal.”
Althea Murphy-Price and Koichi Yamamoto have been professors at UT since the early 2000s. Beauvais Lyons came on board in 1987 following the death of Byron McKeeby, who designed the printmaking studio in the Art and Architecture Building and made many other contributions to the program.
The professors were also a major draw for Elysia Mann, the printmaking studio’s technician. She graduated from the MFA program in 2017 and was hired in 2020. Mann said she wanted to be challenged.
“I wanted to come somewhere where I was going to grow,” Mann said. “They lived up to that expectation, as did the program overall.”
Castellanos said the faculty encourage students to work in other departments like painting, sculpture and video.
"What that does is it's going to feed more into your work,” Castellanos said. “You're going to be a more versatile artist. . . You're going to have a higher skill level, number one, but also your work is going to look way different. Your contemporary prints are just not going to be on paper, for example. I've seen people print on wood, people print on ceramics, textile. Your work starts to change because you have all these different skills and voices."
Wack said she was glad for the opportunity to do different things, including teaching introductory video art.
“Right now I am teaching a 200-level printmaking class,” Wack said. “And that is a super great opportunity that I don't know if I would have that in a lot of other programs. . . Normally, it is foundations.”
She added that teaching in another area makes her well-rounded.
“I think it makes you a more enticing hire,” Wack said. “If you can teach more than one thing, if I'm looking at people I'm going to hire to teach or work as a technician, being able to do multiple things I think is an asset.”
Wack said the graduate seminar had prepared her well and that it was nice to be trusted to teach a whole class by herself. She also said working across departments meant the ten MFA students from last year were close regardless of their track, which might not happen with every class. They helped each other with shows and homework and hung out — an environment she thought was program-wide.
“My three best friends are a painter, a painter and a performance artist,” Wack said. “It's like they picked nine people to be my best friends. And I'm continually grateful for that.”
Castellanos also mentioned the importance of classmates. The other programs he applied to in Texas and Florida had a high number of Hispanic students, but Castellanos, born in Cuba, wanted to be a trailblazer. He also said Florida's smaller program would have been a different experience.
"You need more diversity,” Castellanos said. “More voices, especially if all five are Hispanic, or all five are white, or all five are Asian. They're all the same voices. You want a big number, but you also want diversity.”
Mann said “cross pollination” was a feature inside the printmaking concentration as well.
"It's pretty rare to have one giant room like this where all the classes are held,” she said. ”A lot of places you go, there will be the intaglio room. And then down the hall, in a completely different space, is where screen printing happens. . . Things kind of get layered and combined in ways that are experimental and really creative and kind of pushing the expectations, and that was the kind of work I wanted to be doing.”
UT has one of the largest printmaking studios in the country at 4,500 square feet. Professors teach relief printing, engraving, intaglio, lithography, screen printing and digital printing.
“Students can come here and learn off of the most traditional, time-honored techniques,” Mann said. "And combine it with digital, fresh, just-appearing, emergent media and processes. So there's that real swimming across the centuries.“
Lithography is a big part of UT printmaking, according to Mann, and the university’s shelves of stones for the original process are unique.
“Some programs aren't even able to offer stone lithography because they don't have stones,” she said. “And we have so many.”
Mann also said UT has some of the largest presses.
“The press that's in the grad room is a very large edging press which, at a lot of universities, students wouldn't have access to that in a lot of places,” she said.
Works from that room currently fill the second floor hallway of the Art and Architecture building outside the printmaking studio. The annual Summer Showcase displays what faculty and graduate students have been working on during the year – they choose one to three of their pieces to stay up all summer long.
“They try to accommodate, play with size and scale,” Castellanos, who submitted one of the largest prints, said.
Wack said the faculty push students to apply to be in shows. She has had three shows at 1010 Gallery and said the stakes were higher compared to her time as an undergraduate.
"I think the faculty, especially Beauvais, really tries to get us out into the world. . . So he's good at that," she said. "And telling us about opportunities that maybe we wouldn't have found on our own."
Wack added that Lyons is chairing her thesis committee in addition to being the divisional dean for arts and humanities.
“Which I think speaks to especially how much he cares," Wack said, "And how much work he's done for longer than I've been alive to make this program what it is.”
She is leaning toward becoming a shop technician or manager, while Castellanos wants to go on teaching. More than just the freedom to make art, he said the program has taught him how to survive as a professional artist.
“Personally, I'm extremely happy that I got to come here,” Wack said. “I mean, I could have gone anywhere else, but there's something about this program that has pushed me in a way that I don't think I would have been pushed anywhere else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.