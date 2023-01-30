If you are passing by the Art & Architecture building on the way to your next class, planning on stopping in for a coffee at Einstein Bros or have a particular eye for art then the Public Interiority Exhibition in the Ewing Gallery — opened as of Jan. 17 until Feb. 18 — would be well worth your time.
Liz Teson, associate professor in the School of Interior Architecture and Design, alongside Hojun Kim, lecturer in the School of Interior Architecture curated the exhibition currently on display in conjunction with their upcoming symposium on Feb. 18. Their exhibition and symposium are both named “Public Interiority.”
“As contemporary culture continues to challenge the reductive nature of binary classification, these fluid spaces should be seen as places that feel like interiors — inside, outside and in between,” Teston said of Public Interiority in the exhibit.
Teston has been working on this area in her oeuvre since 2018 when she received a Fulbright Grant to Romania in which she researched Public Interiority.
The prompt of the exhibition and symposium, “Public Interiority,” allowed for artists and designers to explore the “intersections between experience-based interiority and the city.”
“Public Interiority expands the interior beyond the building envelope,” a sign within the exhibit reads.
“All representations (in the gallery) expand on our idea of interiors and non-physical conditions of interiority. Essentially, we can experience exteriors as interiors,” Teston said.
Teston proved this not only through the works she curated, but also by designing the exhibition to flow from inside the building to outside.
“The outdoor area of the exhibit is critical to the show and to our understanding of blurred thresholds in the A&A Building,” Teston said. “It is the essence of Public Interiority — places generated by atmospheres, politics, program/usage and psychologies — and informed by form.”
Teston identifies the Art and Architecture building as having moments of “interior extension” with its sunken sculpture garden.
Freshman sociology student Diana Galo identified her favorite work to be the immersive installation in the back of the gallery. It is a large interactive piece where viewers can lay down and look up and all around the art.
“You can hear the sounds of nature, and just lay there and listen. It’s pretty cool,” Galo said.
The installation Galo was referring to was assembled by the advanced drawing class at Center High School.
Studentslooked at the concept of “interiority in terms of being physically inside a protective structure and feeling emotionally included within a group,” Teston said on the placard next to the art.
Thus, the design features brightly dyed fabrics draping down around the viewer while nature-like sounds play around them.
“We wanted this installation to become an immersive space that provides a colorful and carefree expression of joy and a space to daydream,” Teston wrote.
Among the larger pieces, there are certainly other must-see attractions in the Ewing Gallery right now. There are drawings and sculptures and even pieces that include digital elements.
“We have noticed students walking back and forth along the reflective Mylar curtains to encourage them to move and so the reflections can bounce around the room,” Teston said.
For more information on the symposium, exhibition and pictures of the art check out @publicinteriority_utk on Instagram.
The Ewing Gallery’s normal operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
