“Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking,” is a Knoxville Museum of Art (KMA) exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the opening of one of the country’s most renowned printer publishers. The exclusive exhibit is a unique collection that speaks to KMA’s strong reputation due to its history with Landfall Press and KMA’s collaboration with UT’s School of Art according to KMA curator, Stephen Wicks.
“Landfall Press exhibition representatives regarded the KMA a desirable venue given the strength of its extensive print holdings, its proximity to and partnership with the University of Tennessee School of Art’s top-ranked printmaking program, and ties to major print collectors and Landfall patrons Helen and Russell Novak, of Chicago, who gifted the KMA 38 contemporary prints that were featured in 2018 in the KMA-organized exhibition,” Wicks said.
Landfall Press was founded in 1970 by Jack Lemon in Chicago. The printer-publisher specializes in lithography where the artist draws on a slab of limestone and the printer applies oily ink to the drawing. The image areas attract the ink, and then paper is put atop the stone and run through a printing press creating an impression of the image from the stone. Landfall Press also has produced etchings, woodcuts, books, and multiples.
One key aspect of Landfall Press’s notoriety is its collaboration with diverse and international artists in both printmaking and other forms of media. While many of the pieces are the traditional lithographs, there are other creative works including intaglios, mixed media compositions, and three-dimensional works. As a member of the curatorial team at KMA, Stephen Wicks believes the Landfall Press exhibit is a show of diverse and unique creative expressions.
“The featured selection of 50 prints represents the creative achievements of more than 40 distinguished international artists who have collaborated with Landfall since it opened in 1970, and emphasizes the dynamic range of innovative printmaking approaches for which the legendary workshop has been known over the decades,” Wicks said.
“Together the selected works comprise an inspiring statement about the wealth of experimentation and range of innovation within the world of contemporary printmaking,” according to the Knoxville Museum of Art website.
Many of the pieces capture differing perspectives and displays due to the variety of artists being featured. As a result, the displays have different styles and significant themes due to the varying viewpoints of the artists. Jordan Thompson, KMA Visitor Services Representative, spoke about her favorite work and significance.
“Personally, a really big one would be Kara Walker’s ‘Keys to the Coop’ because it’s all about racial stereotypes… and I think it’s a really important historical piece,” Thompson said.
The exhibit features numerous three-dimensional pieces that incorporate printmaking. One of these pieces was “Pyre” by Peregrine Honig which featured individual lithographs on hangers reminding viewers of the harsh working conditions and lives lost at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire of 1911. Wicks believes “Pyre” is a special piece in the collection.
“Peregrine Honig’s interactive work PYRE pushes the physical boundaries and structural identity of printmaking in taking the form of print imagery applied to paper wrapped around coat hangers dangling from a metal stand,” Wicks said.
The Knoxville Museum of Art is one of the few national museum venues chosen to hold this groundbreaking show due to its partnership with the University of Tennessee Should of Art’s top-ranked printmaking program.
“The UT printmaking program team, in particular, has been a fabulous resource for the KMA and has been generous in offering programmatic support of various types (studio visits, lectures, technical demonstrations) in conjunction with print-related exhibitions hosted by the KMA,” Wicks said.
The exhibit began in December 2022 and will run through the end of April 2023. Admission to the exhibit and to Knoxville Museum of Art is free.
