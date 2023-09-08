“Audacious Black Freedom Dreams” is a digital collage installation by BLACKMAU, the artist duo of Stacey “BLACKSTAR” Robinson and Kamau “DJ Kamaumau” Grantham. The exhibit will be on display at the Ewing Gallery of Art and Architecture through Oct. 29.
The UT Downtown Gallery is also hosting a solo exhibit of Robinson’s illustrations, titled “Black Utopias: Distractions + Disruptions in Time Space,” through Oct. 21.
Robinson is an associate professor of graphic design at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Grantham is a clinical psychologist at the same school. The pair both grew up in New York – Robinson in Albany and Grantham in Buffalo – but only met and bonded over their shared interests of music and art years later.
The exhibit consists partially of BLACKMAU’s DJ set from an Afrofuturism Festival held by Carnegie Hall last year. The duo was invited to be part of a 24-hour Twitch livestream of international DJs: Grantham performed the first hour, followed by a digital animation of an art piece being created, and Robinson played the second hour. The other part of the exhibit is made up of digital collages, a technique BLACKMAU often uses, on banners that hang from the ceiling.
Julie Lohnes, director of the School of Art and curator of galleries and collections, said the exhibit speaks specifically to Black communities but also has something for everybody.
“It's really about the future and how can you imagine being free in the future,” Lohnes said.
The installation comes with 30 books on display, including two of the three that inspired the exhibit: “The Audacity of Hope” by Barack Obama, “Freedom Dreams” by Robin D.G. Kelley and “We Want to do More Than Survive” by Bettina Love.
“It’s really the backbone of Stacey’s research into what he does,” Lohnes said.
Lohnes pointed out books on Spider-Man, the 1619 Project and a James Baldwin text. The gallery also tracked down several comics where Robinson has illustrated the cover as well as a Black Kirby collection.
Robinson began collaborating with John Jennings as Black Kirby in 2013 to pay homage to the comics of Jack Kirby – Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk – while also addressing the lack of Black characters.
Black Kirby works were part of the 2022 Ewing exhibition “A Serious Look at the Funnies: 100 Years of Comic,” and Robinson gave a guest lecture. He told "Afrofuturist Studies & the Speculative Arts" his earliest influences were comic book artists Keith Pollard, John Byrne, Gil Kane and Mark Bright as well as traditional artists Romare Bearden and Robert Rauschenberg.
His portraits at the Downtown Gallery have a similar superhero look, though some of their subjects are real people such as Rakim, Octavia Butler and Grace Jones.
Lohnes spoke on Robinson’s work in the downtown exhibit.
“We did kind of an experiment for him,” Lohnes said. “He's never done shades of black and white and gray for this stuff.”
Robinson also created a series of logos based on images and items from the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University, which Lohnes said had to be seen in person.
“Not everybody's going to agree with all of our exhibitions, but we want to do something that's thought provoking, that's interesting, that might make you think and that speaks to communities around us,” Lohnes said.
The Ewing Gallery also has an interactive part: what Lohnes calls a “making space” where visitors can create art responding to prompts like “Where are you in space with the works that you see?” and “What’s your favorite piece, and why?” In the two weeks since it opened on Aug. 22, people have filled two walls and a whiteboard with sayings, paper collages and three-dimensional creations. Lohnes said in the past 15 years, art shows have added more community components.
“It was just letting community members feel like they had some agency in what they were seeing and being able to react to it,” Lohnes said. “Stacey is very much about community.”
Lohnes has known Robinson since 2017 and said she has learned a lot from him about the community aspect.
“It's not just you put up the art and you're done,” Lohnes said. “But how can you bring people into the space to see it and to have some type of reaction?”
Lohnes added that part of her job is to bridge the campus and the community through planning shows.
“It has to have some other interdisciplinary avenue to speak to different disciplines outside of this school,” Lohnes said. “So I knew Stacey would have a lot of ways to talk to different disciplines, and he agreed.”
Lohnes said drawing and graphic design classes have already met in the gallery. However, she also looked outside the School of Art, to the department of Africana Studies and to The Bottom, a cultural center founded by a former UT professor which will host a coordinating workshop.
Shayla Nunnally Violette, head of the department of Africana studies, noted that the field itself was interdisciplinary.
"I hope students are able to draw on concepts in Africana studies, notions of liberation and freedom, that continue to be questions in larger society,” Nunnally Violette said.
The lecture is just the beginning of events, as Robinson will be artist in residence at UT the first week of October.
On Sunday, Oct. 1, he will guest DJ on 90.3 WUTK The Rock from 6-8 p.m. with DJ Ty “Ty Dye” Murray. Murray is also the director of arts and communications at The Bottom Knox. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Robinson will lecture in the McCarty Auditorium in the Art and Architecture building and on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., he will host a Community World Building Workshop at The Bottom – participants should email the center to sign up. And Robinson will be at the UT Downtown Gallery First Friday, Oct. 6.
“He's going to be running the whole time,” Lohnes said. “But that's what he wants. He wants to be really involved and active. He will always say, ‘Well, I don't want to tell you what I can do. What can I do for you?’”
