Nori Clark visited the Frieson Black Cultural Center on Wednesday night, bringing with her a collection of her canvases, which all were created through spurts of emotional release.
“I was drawing on sneakers and clothes as a kid, this is where it all started,” Clark said.
Clark is a vibrant mixed-media artist who began at 16, painting to express herself and her emotions from things she had seen and gone through. She took the pain, beauty and confusion of the world and merged it with art.
She is known for her graffiti-style work, elevated through abstract elements. Clark also has a brand, “Rich and Poor,” which is a collection of pieces that are curated specifically for clients, each never replicated.
“A lot of times we see people wearing designer stuff, assuming they are rich. Bill Gates is seen going to Walmart and he is a billionaire. So, I called it ‘Rich and Poor’ because I wanted all people to be accepted within this brand. It is making sure we are all able to connect,” Clark said.
She went into a deeper explanation, offering the notion that her brand’s goal is to achieve that effect of equality within fashion. The average person could be wearing it, or the Bill Gates of the world, but the price will not change.
Clark revealed she has received offers from manufacturers to create a line with the hopes of mass production, but she has declined the offers.
“It wasn’t me, I can't compromise my passion,” Clark said.
Clark was excited to be visiting UT because it was her first time in Knoxville. The exhibit’s organizer, Shayla Nunnally, chair of the africana studies program, shared why she brought in Nori Clark.
“For me, bringing in Nori as an artist was an opportunity for us to see how art is engaged in different types of media, but also highlight in the culture how artists are now transforming our traditional brands into something else. Making it more accessible,” Nunnally said.
Clark was on campus because she broke the mold. She pushes herself into a realm of art that is not traditional, but rather abstract and expressive. Clark started last January doing clothes and she repurposes material by herself, and now she is making pieces for people like Missy Elliot and Rick Ross.
Anthony Prewitt, director of Multicultural Student Life with the Frieson Black Cultural Center, talked about why he teamed up with Nunnally in giving Clark the space.
“We wanted to be intentional in showcasing art and talent from underrepresented populations. So we thought what better way than to bring an artist like Nori in with her transformative pieces,” Prewitt said.
This event also was spearheading a great cause – giving exposure to artists who may not have been given the same opportunities as others because of factors beyond their control. This is a positive step for the university and the Frieson Black Cultural Center because it is extending a platform to under-represented groups and people, which is sending a message of support to not only students but the community.
Prewitt talked about the future of the center he has planned, seeing as he is the new director.
“This is just the first in what we hope to be a series of artists that really highlights these talents on campus but in the greater Knoxville community and beyond,” Prewitt said.
It was a night about art but also about business, individuality and expression.
“I am here because of Shayla, and I am just so happy to be here at UT to share this moment with you,” Clark said, smiling.
