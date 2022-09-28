On Sept. 21, Chris Cornelius’s exhibition of work “Relatives” opened at the Ewing Gallery of Art and Architecture. The exhibit displays a vast body of work from Cornelius who is an indigenous architect, the founding principal of studio: indigenous and the chair of the Department of Architecture at the University of New Mexico.
As a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, Cornelius’s work aims to decolonize architecture by creating space for Native American voices. He executes this by highlighting the connections between nature and indigenous communities within the context of a contemporary landscape thus bringing forward past indigenous culture into his present work.
The first room of the exhibit focuses solely on Cornelius’s large-scale architectural installations. Upon entering this room, one is greeted by two 3D models in the center of the room — one large and one small. All around the models, digital prints and photographs of the installed sculptures hang on the walls.
Cornelius’s focus on implementing indigenous culture into architecture appears throughout the titles of these structures, as well as their form and function. One structure installed at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, called “Otāēchiah (Crane)” functions as a permanent land acknowledgment from the university, as well as a place for indigenous students to come together on campus.
In the second room of the exhibit, perhaps the widest variety of media is displayed: collections of drawings, digital print mappings, a housing prototype, 3D printed objects and even a carved wooden desk occupy the space. This room focuses less on installed architectural structures but rather on speculative, conceptual sketches and designs.
One of the series included in this room is a collection of digital print mappings which visually map out various aspects of the indigenous community in Milwaukee. “Harbor District Mapping” maps out the Indigenous mounds of the Milwaukee harbor by using traditional topographic map elements combined with Native American imagery as well as vintage photos of indigenous people.
The third and final room in the exhibit primarily focuses on the “Oneida Moon Domiciles” series of drawings and models. Cornelius explains that this series is based on the Oneida Nation’s moon calendar, and he translates this aspect of his culture with an architectural perspective by representing each moon cycle with a different house-like structure, or domicile, in conceptual drawings, digital prints and 3D models.
The themes of Cornelius’s work and the exhibition itself are tied together by large text on the walls of each room of the exhibit. Written in all capital letters, the phrases on the walls include “design is ceremony” in the first room, “decolonize” in the second room and “drawing is medicine” in the final room.
Although Cornelius has worked primarily in Wisconsin and now teaches in New Mexico, his innovative work has a wide reach across the country and has likewise made an impact on many people, such as Julie Kress, lecturer and adjunct assistant professor in the College of Architecture and Design. Kress explains why she wanted to bring Cornelius’s work to UT.
“His work has a high level of craft, rigor and appreciation for making and drawing that we hope to instill in the culture of this school,” Kress said.
William Dodge, founder and design principal of the art nonprofit p-u-b-l-i-c, traveled from North Carolina to attend a colleague’s studio review at the University of Tennessee and happened to see that Cornelius currently had a showcase on display.
Having previously worked with Cornelius himself on many project proposals, Dodge decided to visit the exhibit while he was at UT.
“He does incredible work specifically focused on marginalized people and has a really unique way of looking at the world that specifically focuses on nature and a variety of other things. I feel like we could all learn from it,” Dodge said.
