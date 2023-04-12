Knoxville’s “First Friday” on April 7 had downtown Knoxville full of local artists despite the undesirable weather conditions. The city has been hosting the invite monthly for the last 15 years, and it is designed to help grow the city’s local artist support.
Jose Diaz, a bartender in Knoxville and a local artist has been participating in the event for the past few years.
“I think it's a great opportunity for those who don’t always have ways to show off their art and talent to get their name out there as well as meet other talented and passionate artists,” Diaz said.
The event isn’t just a time and place for artists to grow their portfolio, but photographers as well.
Jonathan Vinson who works full time as a server and a freelance photographer said he uses events such as First Friday as an opportunity to help not only himself, but artists get their name out there.
“I go to this event monthly for a few reasons, one being, everyone who loves photography loves art and I enjoy all of the pieces I see ... I also enjoy going to try and take pictures of things that people enjoy and a benefit of that is oftentimes artists have their artwork photographed,” Vinson said.
The local businesses also often participate in the event allowing many artists to show off their work in the businesses. The benefit of the businesses participating is it draws people in who often spend money at said businesses creating a “win-win” for the artists and businesses.
The local businesses that participate are located throughout Market Square, South Gay Street and “Old” City.
Some of the businesses that participate are Urban Bar and Cafe, Downtown Grill and Brewery and Skybox.
Upon local businesses helping everyone out, Knoxville Area Transportation gives free rides to those who need it between Market Square and Old City. The trolley is free and stops every 20 minutes at every “green light stop.”
Typically participating businesses will host an opening reception for whatever artist they feature as well as host their artwork. The art walk also features many musical acts as well who will perform at businesses that host them and a local artist.
Each month the city releases the schedule on their website of what each business is offering and which artists they are sponsoring.
The next first Friday will be May 5, 2023. The city will most likely release information about the event as it gets closer to the date. The details for the event can be found here and here. For more information about the future dates, times and features of the ArtWalk be sure to visit the city’s website and follow their respective social media accounts to catch all the updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.