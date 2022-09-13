The University of Tennessee has a blend of lush trees and grassy areas mixed in with the historical, orange-tinted brick buildings all cozied up next to the Tennessee River, a set up that gives the homey feeling Rocky Top is known for.
From a bird’s eye view, UT’s campus looks pretty uniform. But on a walk through campus, you’ll notice that some of the buildings are an assortment of strange shapes, colors and designs that add even more character and charm to campus.
Who better to discuss UT’s funkiest-looking buildings than an English major with practically zero knowledge of architecture? To add a little more credibility to this article, I asked my dad, Mark Hayes, who got his law degree from UT and claims to know a “meager amount” about architecture, to give an honest critique of the buildings.
For the grouchy fathers who love to comment on buildings and give their children’s college the “dad inspection,” here is an honest, judge-a-book-by-its-cover review of UT’s “worst” looking buildings by a girl and her certified grouchy dad.
The Septic Tank
It’s a running joke among UT students that the Art and Architecture Building is actually the worst looking building on campus. Sitting next to the Clarence Brown Theater and across from the humanities building, its white cement walls and odd placement of windows gives it an industrial feel. In my dad’s opinion, “the exterior is a drab monolith that resembles a septic tank.”
Despite its boring outer appearance, the building, designed by UT alumnus Doug McCarty, is an award-winning edifice.
Walking in the doors, however, you would never believe it’s the same building. As my dad notes, “the exterior belies the great interior.”
The interior of the building is open and airy with bright sunlight filtering down from windows on the top floor. The staircase is the center of attention, built in a zig-zag pattern that looks like a postmodern version of the Hogwarts staircase.
“The interior is great. I used to study there,” my dad said.
To offset the dull exterior, the inside has pops of color – royal blue on part of the walls, reddish-brown tile flooring – and a few trees sprouted out of the center of the ground floor.
The Badlands
The next stop on the list is the building with the most foot traffic and the one building every UT student recognizes: Hodges Library.
Hodges is not just recognizable because of its size but also because of its peculiar shape. Each of the six levels of the library is set apart by distinct square edges that wrap around the building, making it look like multiple sets of stairs that lead to a small cube at the top.
Jennifer Akerman, an assistant professor in College of Architecture and Design, spoke to UT about the design of the library in a 2017 article.
“I see the design of Hodges Library as being more like a hill or mountain rather than being like a ziggurat. Thinking of it like a mountain seems appropriate given the terrain of East Tennessee and our campus’s relationship to that landscape,” Akerman said.
Hodges appears in many articles, receiving criticism for being one of the ugliest buildings on a college campus. One article in particular notes Hodges being “reminiscent of a children’s LEGO building.” Not far off from what Mark Hayes had to say.
“It looks like it was built by a child by piling up wooden blocks,” my dad said.
The same orange-stained brick that appears on most other UT buildings matched with the library’s mountainous shape reminded my dad of the red dirt hills in the badlands.
As for the interior, the first two floors feel like a grand, fancy library because of its open-floor plan, high ceilings and split staircase. The upper floors, which are designated study floors, are not as grand due to carpet flooring and harsh fluorescent lighting, but there is no beating the views of UT’s campus from the top-floor windows.
The 60s Holiday Inn
Sitting right next to the UT Rock is the most colorful building on campus, the Haslam Music Center.
The building is a flat, rectangular shape and is painted a turquoise, seafoam green color that reminded my dad of a Holiday Inn from the 60s. In the front, short pillars seem to prop up the second level, making it look like a house on stilts.
The One The Football Team Pushed Over
The Humanities and Social Sciences building (HSS) itself is not much to look at – just another flat, rectangular, tan-brick building. But what makes it an interesting sight is the building that lies merely yards away from it.
McClung Tower looks roughly the same as HSS, except the tower is in an upright position while HSS is laying on the longer side, both of them forming an L shape.
“Did they build two buildings and one fell over?” my dad said. “Or maybe the football team pushed it over as a prank.”
“Respect”
The last stop on the tour of UT buildings is the spectacle that is Ayres Hall. Built in 1921, no other building on campus showcases the charm, character and history of the University of Tennessee as Ayres. My dad continues to be speechless about this building years after graduating from UT.
“Even a grouchy dad is in awe of this building,” my dad said.
Ayres is the most collegiate looking building on campus. It looks like what I imagine a building from a 1930s private boys school to look like. I remember wishing at my freshman orientation that all my classes would be in Ayres because of how it emanates dark academia.
Ayres Hall sits atop the hill on UT’s campus, dominating all other buildings not just by physical appearance but by location as well. While it is a trek to get up the hill to see it, it’s mesmerizing to see the belltower, adorned with a chiming clock placed right above the classic checkerboard print.
“Why’d they paint the end zone on it?” my dad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.