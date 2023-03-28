Doctor of Letters and Professor of Latin and Classical Latin Literature at the National University of La Plata, Argentina, Martin Vizzotti presented his lecture, “The First Men in the Moon: Lucian, Kepler, Wells and Borges’ Take on Science Fiction” at the Rutledge Memorial Lecture in classics on Monday evening to discuss some of the most popular and iconic literary journeys to space.
Vizzotti’s lecture took the journey to the moon from the work of Lucuain of Samosata – a Greek author from the second century A.C. – to discussing H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds,” the famously acclaimed story following the first World War, and landmark stories that have come in between and after.
“The First Men in the Moon” explored the narrative link throughout the history of the science fiction genre as more than just a section on shelves in a bookstore, but a commentary on the state of society during the times these stories were written and published, the consistencies throughout them and the intentions of the authors and their “literary ends.”
Vizzotti began with the birth of science fiction, starting from the early denomination of the genre that William Wilson “created” in 1961. Vizzotti discussed Wilson’s discovery of the “poetry of science” and explained how these ideas continued to expand into the 20th century’s new wave of science teachership – placing an emphasis on the social sciences rather than physical art.
Vizzotti’s lecture tackled what all readers know to be the impossibility in creating a concrete definition for the genre, discussing the obscurity of “SciFi” due to the way it borrows from so many aspects of both storytelling and reality.
“We know what it is, but when we try to explain it to an inquirer, we fumble out words," Vizzotti said. “Some unsuccessful attempts were made to reach a narrow and clear definition. These involved combinations of terms like science, fantasies, speculative or similar words with various results. Each one shedding light in some specific aspects while obscuring an art.”
Ultimately, through the many means and parameters that one might discuss the development of science fiction, Vizzotti’s “The First Men in the Moon” centered around the literary process of extrapolation of scientific practices for stories, with science as a stepping stone for fiction and laughing at the “oxymoronic relationship of the genre.”
Vizzotti’s lecture was the first occasion of which in this series a speaker from Latin America has presented. Rober Skelnar, professor and associate head of classics at the University of Tennessee, explained the significance of this.
“No one would have been more delighted by this development than Harry Rutledge himself,” Vizzotti said.
Doctor Harry C. Rutledge, among the many hats he wore at UT, was head of the Romance Languages Department from 1972 to 1979. Though, Rutledge's involvement at UT started well before that.
Rutledge came to Rocky Top in 1968 to take over as head of the department of classics, a position which he held for 23 years. Stepping down as head in 1991, Rutledge continued as a faculty member in the department of classics until retiring in 1996.
“It is no exaggeration to say that he built the University of Tennessee classics department to what it is today,” Sklenar said. “His courses here were extremely popular among Tennessee students. Harry Rutledge was a legend, so it is to honor Harry's life and amazing spirit that we are here today.”
Knoxville’s local NPR station WUOT interviewed Doctor Anasjdah about the lecture, as well as his background and interests to be posted soon.
