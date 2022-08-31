In a continued effort to streamline and secure admission procedures on game days, the UT Athletics Department has issued a new all-digital ticketing system, by way of the Tennessee Athletics app for smartphones. This new system will protect against counterfeit or otherwise fraudulent tickets, while simultaneously ensuring that fans have quick and easy access to their entry passes when entering Neyland Stadium.
“We are excited about the move to mobile tickets as it makes the experience more convenient and safe for our fans,” Blake Pallansch, associate athletic director for ticketing, said.
The new system is powered by the online ticket sales platform Ticketmaster, which is the very same platform through which athletics tickets are made for sale to the public.
When fans sign into their Tennessee Athletics app, and wish to access their passes, they will be prompted to sign into the Ticketmaster account through which they purchased tickets. Once that’s done, there should be seamless integration between ticket purchase and game day entry.
Vols fans will have the option to add their digitized ticket to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay services, which can then be used at the gate to gain entry in seconds. However, those who do not have access to a mobile smart device can still be issued physical passes at the box offices.
A new feature of this all-digital system is the prohibition of screenshots. Any barcodes that have been screenshot will not function properly, due to a sophisticated encryption technology implemented by Ticketmaster known as ‘SafeTix’. This system automatically refreshes the barcode on a ticket every few seconds, ensuring no screenshots can function properly.
This will eliminate the prior-convenience of screenshotting purchased tickets to send to friends and family. However, tickets can still be digitally transferred to other Ticketmaster account holders. A built in transferal system within the app will allow fans to send their tickets to anyone they choose.
“It will greatly cut down on ticket fraud and make it easier to transfer tickets with the touch of a button, instead of having to drive across town to meet up and give a ticket to your friend or family member,” Pallansch said.
“We expect this will cut down on wait times to get into the stadium so fans can have a more enjoyable gameday experience and continue to provide the best home atmosphere in all of college athletics.”
The student ticketing experience will remain unchanged, however. Those wishing to purchase student tickets will still do so by signing on to Big Orange Tix.
