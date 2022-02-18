The Knoxville History Project is hosting the “History Happy Hour” in an effort to teach the rich history of the Knoxville area.
This week's presentation was given by Nissa Dahlin-Brown, the Director of Higher Education for the American Institute of Architects in Washington D.C. Despite living out of state, Dahlin-Brown has ties to Knoxville, as she formerly worked with UT’s Howard Baker Center for Public Policy.
Dahlin-Brown focused her presentation on the history and importance of the Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum as well as on the Howell family, who tended to the land for over 200 years. The family and their home have a long history in the Knoxville area, with the family ancestors purchasing the land in East Knoxville in 1786.
“What I discovered as far as the family, their skills, their knowledge, their expertise, their craftsmanship is just really phenomenal,” Dahlin-Brown said.
The land has many different features, including the Joe Howell home, which was built in 1929. The traditional home was built with unique woods and marbles almost entirely from the East Tennessee area.
“Local materials, close to home with no transportation, local craftsmen, that’s what Joe did,” Dhalin-Brown said.
While the house was added onto in the mid 20th century, the original house is still just as it was in the Great Depression, featuring minimal decoration and modest size with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a sewing room. The home can still be toured today and is a popular stop for those visiting the gardens.
The Howell family has long been involved in the community life of Knoxville.
“During the depression, they also would donate trees to plant along Kingston Pike to beautify Knoxville and also to provide jobs,” Dahlin-Brown said.
Later, in 1961, the first annual Dogwoods Arts Festival was held, with the co-founders being C.B. Howell Jr. and John Duncan, the Knoxville mayor at the time. The festival has been held every year since and has been a mainstay of the Knoxville community.
Jack Neely, the event coordinator, described the gardens and their relationship to Knoxville.
“You're in the middle of East Knoxville, and suddenly you're on the top of the hillside, looking at the most beautiful view of the mountains,” Jack Neely said.
The botanical gardens are widely regarded as a hidden gem of Knoxville. The 47-acre plot of land is unique to Tennessee in that it contains over 2,000 varieties of plants from multiple continents all over the world. The garden boasts species from Asia, North America, Europe and even one species from Africa.
The gardens are two miles away from the city center of Knoxville and offer many activities to choose from. Gardening classes, walking trails and tours of the grounds are available to all.
The home and parts of the garden have been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places under the name Howell Nurseries, and the nomination was written by Dahlin-Brown herself.
“It was a little paradise in the middle of urban East Knoxville,” Neely said.