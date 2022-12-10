Tired from a semester of eating in and making countless trips to the dining hall? Luckily, Knoxville is home to many delicious and unique eats. The large variety of restaurants is amazing for finding the best dish and the best vibes.
If you’re staying close over the break or you need something new to fuel studying for finals, here are some of the best restaurants near campus you might not have tried. As students leave Knoxville for a long break, you can continue to support these local businesses.
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox on Market Street is perfect for a quick, healthy bite downtown. Focusing on homestyle classics and lunchtime favorites, they are known for having the best chicken salad. They also offer family-style take-home meals that are perfect for sharing. Stop by to grab a strawberry spinach salad, turkey club wrap, chicken salad BLT or a baked ziti for six. You can also enjoy their free wifi and take a study break with a chocolate cream cheese cupcake.
Fuego
Fuego, a taco restaurant hidden behind the Walgreens on the Strip, serves street style tacos. Family owned and operated, Fuego aims to bring authentic Mexican street food to Knoxville. Each dish is made with fresh and simple ingredients to create the perfect bite. Try their carne asada tacos, a pollo quesadilla with jalapeno aioli or a carnitas burrito with a Mexican Coke.
Ham ‘N Goodys
Ham ‘N Goodys on Gay Street is a bakery that balances sweet and savory. With delicious sandwiches such as the “BLT ‘N Pimento Cheese” or the “Chicken Black Jack,” this is a great lunch spot. They also have a great bakery with cookies and cakes, known for their world-famous lemon cookies. Stop by to grab a dozen cookies or an Italian cream cake to share.
D.P. Dough
D. P. Dough, located on Cumberland Avenue, is only a short walk from campus. Their signature dish, the calzone, can be made with any of your favorite pizza toppings, as well as unique ones to try such as steak and tater tots. Other featured menu items include cheesy bacon tots, ‘roni rolls and a cherry pie ’zone. Their business is specifically catered toward college students, which is why they are open from 4 p.m. - 4 a.m. each day. It’s the perfect place to go after a long day of classes or after a night out.
Vidl
Vidl, a health-focused restaurant in the Old City, is completely plant-based, making it perfect for vegan and vegetarian diets. The restaurant also features an indoor vegetable garden which can be enjoyed alongside the bright, clean interior. Open for breakfast and lunch, some of their menu highlights include avocado toast with heirloom tomatoes and Vid’l sprouts, a chickpea pot pie or a Cobb salad.
Jai Dee Thai Kitchen
Jai Dee is one of the best on-campus bites. Located on Melrose Place, the business is family owned and operated. Known for delicious Thai and Japanese dishes, Jai Dee also offers the popular drink boba milk tea. Other menu highlights include pad Thai, pad kee mao (drunken noodle), crispy duck curry and pineapple fried rice. These dishes and many more can be customized at any spice level from zero to six.
