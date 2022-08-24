Knoxville has a lot of new changes coming this fall, which are sure to be exciting for the start of this next semester. From new establishments to unique experiences downtown, there is something to pique anyone’s interest. Be sure to check out the following when returning to the fun and fast-paced Knoxville city life.
Knoxville Zoo
First on the list of places to visit is the Knoxville Zoo. Recently, the zoo has announced an after-hours admission every Thursday included with all memberships. UT students are eligible for a discounted rate, so head on over after class for some wildly fun encounters with red pandas and Malaysian tigers. While you’re there, stop by the lions' exhibit to see their newest additions, Anga and Maji, the lion cubs born at the zoo.
Of course, their newest exhibit is a certain hit as well. The Clayton Otter Creek exhibit is now open and allows for an up close and personal brush with the zoo's three river otters.
Top Golf
For more outdoor adventure, the excitement continues at Top Golf located in both downtown Knoxville and their newest location in Farragut. Both locations offer swing suites for all ages and skill levels to practice their drives using golf-simulated courses. The Farragut venue has full-service dining, arcade games and, of course, 72 outdoor driving range bays.
There is no need to bring clubs or golf balls since they’re included. The games are half-priced every Tuesday which is perfect for broke college students looking for something entertaining to do.
Frothy Monkey
Frothy Monkey’s newest cafe marks their tenth location overall and is set to open this fall. The downtown Knoxville venue will reside in the Kress Building, since the company is known for repurposing historical buildings. Some things to look forward to are their all-day brunch menu, seasonal drinks and well-known cold brews in cans or on draft.
The Boocherie
Next, stop by the new sober bar called The Boocherie on Sutherland Avenue. Exclusive for anyone over the age of 18, this alcohol-free bar has a variety of drinks like their artisanal Frog Juice kombucha. Even Smokey XI is welcome here since they are pet-friendly. Enjoy entertainment such as jazz, spoken word poetry and even comedy acts.
Ancient Lore Village
If unique experiences and photo opportunities are for you, then check out the Ancient Lore Village. Every weekend, there is a Sunday brunch with fresh ingredients to start the week off on the right foot. There are also trivia nights and tours offered at various times throughout the week.
On Sept. 5, there will be activities for everyone to participate in with the purchase of an all-access pass, which includes appetizers, outdoor games, hiking, archery and axe-throwing. There is also a Village Garden Bar & Grill available for an additional cost. All these activities are ready to make for a great day trip, not to mention the picturesque lodgings that are perfect for the background of selfies.
Scruffy’s Cafe
Last but not least is Scruffy’s Cafe located on North Broadway. Every purchase at this kitten and cat cafe goes toward local small businesses and supports the Young Williams Animal Shelter. At any given time there will be up to 15 felines available for adoption.
Since most customers are unable to adopt, Scruffy’s Cafe acts as a space for people to enjoy the company of cats all while enjoying snacks, refreshments and Netflix. In addition to their Kitty Yoga activities, this establishment now offers new workshops like Pawttery Night and a Self-Love Sewing Night to make and take home a fleece-stuffed monster or kitten. There is also a new Comedy Night: Kitten Around in the works in partnership with Tiny Stage.