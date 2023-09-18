Central Cinema has offered a homegrown theater experience for the Knoxville area since its doors opened in August 2018. As Knoxville’s only independently owned theater, Central Cinema aims to keep a unique slate of first-run independent films, as well as some classic favorites, running through its projector each week. On top of that, the theater also hosts other events such as live comedy and slam poetry.
Central Cinema was founded by the creators of the long running Knoxville Horror Film Fest. The new company was only made possible after over $30,000 was contributed to a GoFundMe campaign by hundreds of fans. Its auditorium features a 4K digital projection, 88 seats and is located at 1205 N Central St, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Here are some of the many upcoming events that Central Cinema is offering.
Movies Under the Stars
Movies Under the Stars is a combo effort between Central Cinema and Ijams Nature Center to bring the theater experience outside. Hosted on the Ijams Visitor Center Lawn, guests will be met with food trucks and the Ijams beer garden.
The next movie being shown is Robin Williams’ 1995 classic “Jumanji” on Sept. 22. Tickets are $10 a person and gates open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at dark.
O.V.A. Extreme
Original Video Animation Extreme is a monthly series that is meant to showcase old school VHS OVA anime. OVA anime is made specifically for home video release without being shown on TV or in theaters.
There’s no telling what kind of interesting oddities will show up in this wildcat series, but it’s sure to be exciting for passionate anime fans.
The next O.V.A Extreme series is on Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. with a $5 admission.
Martial Arts Theatre
Another $5 monthly series, Martial Arts Theatre, showcases Kung fu deep-cuts for the biggest martial arts film fans out there. This grab bag event’s next showtime is on Oct. 5 at 8:00 p.m.
Live! Catacombs & Comedians
This monthly event sees comedy combine with Dungeons & Dragons. A crew of East Tennessee’s top comedians join up with Dungeon Master Dan Taylor to embark on a hilarious new campaign.
The event is hosted on the last Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.
Tiny Stage Presents Central Cinema Comedy Night
Central Cinema Comedy Night is a free monthly event that features live standup by comics from Knoxville’s own Tiny Stage Comedy. The next showcase is on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
