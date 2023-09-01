Knoxville is gearing up for its 23rd annual HoLa Hora Latina Festival. The festival features various cultural foods from different countries, Latin dancing and shopping at Latino-owned businesses.
This annual event is known for its vibrant atmosphere, guaranteeing attendees their taste of other countries' cultures without ever leaving Knoxville. From Sept. 16-17, World’s Fair Park will be transformed into a world of diverse Latin culture, welcoming all to come celebrate and appreciate traditions, art, food and music.
Food connoisseurs are in for a treat as the HoLa Festival has various food tents representing different countries, such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other Spanish-speaking countries. From savory birria tacos at the Mexico-representing tent to the unforgettable arepas at the Colombia tent, food enthusiasts can look forward to a vast array of authentic foods from around the world.
Music will also be an essential factor in this two-day festival as visitors enjoy live performances from talented artists and even join in on the fun with salsa dancing, merengue, bachata, cumbia and so much more. Whether attendees are skilled dancers or new to it, the vibrant rhythms of Latin music at the festival will have many dancing all night.
Grave Horge, a nurse at UT Medical Center, plans to attend the HoLa Festival for the excitement of learning new dances.
“While I have no idea how to move my feet and hips, the live music to learn the bachata at the festival is always so thrilling, which is why I will attend for the third year in a row,” Horge said.
Not only is there entertainment at the HoLa Festival, but there are also opportunities for those attending to learn about the cultures featuring educational exhibits shedding light on the country's history, contributions to the world and traditions. Visitors will also get the opportunity to purchase items from Latino-operated businesses such as handmade bracelets, necklaces, hair pieces, bags and earrings.
Adja Samb, a junior sports management major, is most excited about the opportunity to experience Latin culture through shopping.
“Every year, my best friend and I go to the HoLa Festival and eat all the food we can but most importantly get new matching bracelets together from the shopping tents,” Samb said. “To experience this with friends is always the best, so the HoLa Festival is something I recommend going to.”
Art enthusiasts and crafters also get the opportunity to immerse themselves in traditional folk art, textiles, contemporary paintings, handmade crafts and clothing that will be on display, providing insight into the region’s vast artistic diversity and creativity.
Beyond the many festivities, the HoLa Hora Latina Festival celebrates unity in diversity. The festival is an opportunity for people of different backgrounds to celebrate culture through appreciation by immersing in it.
Coming out to try the various foods and dance styles as well as viewing the art and supporting Latino-owned businesses can be viewed as a token of appreciation for those who came out to share their culture. This encourages many to come out and experience it.
Take advantage of the HoLa Hora Latina Festival in Knoxville's World's Fair Park from Sept. 16-17. This cultural festival promises to transport its visitors to the heart of Latin America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.