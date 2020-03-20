Rennia Davis added another accolade to her already extensive list of honors. Thursday afternoon the Associated Press released their women’s basketball All-America honors, with Davis receiving an honorable mention.
This is the first time that AP has recognized the Jacksonville, Florida, native. Davis is fresh off of her All-SEC First Team selection for this season. Last year, she was named to the second-team All-SEC and a WBCA honorable mention.
Davis led the Lady Vols in scoring and rebounds per game with, 18.0 and 8.2, respectively. Her points per game rank sixth all-time by a Tennessee junior, and her rebounding total puts her in seventh. Davis’ 18.0 ppg is the best scoring average by a Lady Vol since Candace Parker averaged 21.3 ppg in the 2007-08 season. Davis stepped her game up against ranked opponents, and increased her point total to 19.8 per game.
The Lady Vols’ captain shot 46.9% from the field, and 80.2% from the charity stripe this season. She also led her team in three-pointers, as she made 34 shots from behind the arc. Davis ranked second on the team with 28 steals, and third with 74 assists.
Davis recorded 11 double-doubles on the year, tying her for seventh most by a Tennessee junior, and scored in double figures in 28 consecutive contests. In 25 games, she scored 15 or more points and had six games of 20 or more.
As said before, Davis had a busy 2019-20 season. She made the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10, the John R. Wooden Top 20 and was a three-time SEC Player of the Week, while also earning USBWA National Player of the Week on one occasion.
Davis was the only returning starter for the Lady Vols from a season ago, following the injury of Zaay Green during preseason. During the 2018-19 campaign, the Lady Vols went 19-13 overall record and finished with a 7-9 SEC record. In Kellie Harper’s first season as the Lady Vols’ head coach, Davis helped to improve the team to a 21-10 overall record, and a 10-6 SEC record, which helped Tennessee tie for third place in conference.