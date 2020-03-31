Lady Vols’ guard, Jazmine Massengill, announced on March 31, via Twitter, that she would be entering the transfer portal.
“After praying and receiving support from my family, I’ve made the most difficult decision and decided to put my name in the transfer portal,” wrote Massengill. “I truly appreciate my teammates and the coaching staff for their support and allowing me to do what is in my best interest. I’m also thankful to Tennessee for allowing me to play for such a prestige (sic) basketball program in front of an amazing group of fans.”
The sophomore spent her first two years of college playing for the Lady Vols. In 2018-19, Massengill played in all 32 games for Tennessee, but started in just one of those contests. She averaged 3.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, and 1.3 apg, in almost 18 minutes of action per night in her first season.
Massengill improved in almost every aspect of her game during the 2019-20 campaign. She played in 31 games this season, and started in 30 of them. During her playing time, she averaged 6.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, and 4.1 apg. Her shooting percentage also went up from .333 to .399, as well as her free throw percentage, which increased from .533 to .756 during her second season.
Massengill started the season opener on the bench, starting from the second game of the year until the end of the season. She soon became the starting point guard for the Lady Vols from the third game onward after Zaay Green went down with a torn ACL, which ended her season. In her first relief start, Massengill scored five points, grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, and tallied nine assists, against No. 15/14 Notre Dame.
The guard position is going to be crowded, even with Massengill’s departure. Green, Jessie Rennie and Jordan Horston are currently the three guards listed on Tennessee’s roster while Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell as guard/forwards on the roster. Head coach Kellie Harper also added two guards during last season’s early signing period in Tess Darby and Destiny Salary. Both of the guards are four star recruits.