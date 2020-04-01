A day after Jazmine Massengill announced that she would be entering the transfer portal, Lady Vol guard Zaay Green announced, via Instagram, that she would be entering the portal as well.
“It has been best for me to part my ways from the University of Tennessee,” Green said on social media.
Green entered the 2019-20 campaign as the starting point guard for the Lady Vols. Her season was cut short after tearing her ACL on Nov. 9, during practice. In her first start of the year, Green recorded team-highs in both points (17) and rebounds (five), while also tallying an assist.
The sophomore was expected to help Rennia Davis lead this young Lady Vol team for the next few seasons, especially after a productive freshman year. During the 2018-19 season, Green averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, and 2.3 assists per game. She also captured two SEC Freshman of the Week honors and also finished the season on the SEC All-Freshman Team.
After Green went down, Massengill and Horston created an even harder decision for Tennessee’s head coach Kellie Harper as to who should start at guard for the upcoming season. The assumption after yesterday’s news was that Green and Horston would play in Tennessee’s backcourt, but now there is some uncertainty.
In two days, a very crowded Lady Vol backcourt has turned into a shallow position on the depth chart. Tennessee currently has two guards on its roster in Horston and Jessie Rennie. The team will welcome Tess Darby and Destiny Salary, two four-star guards that signed during last season's early signing period, to the roster.
Horston is expected to now hold a starting spot on the roster, but her running mate is still undecided. Coach Kellie Harper could give Rennie more minutes to see what she could provide in a bigger role, but this is probably unlikely. Two possible outcomes would be splitting time between the two new recruits or, let the Lady Vols play a big lineup with Rae Burrell occupying the second guard spot.
However it shakes out, coach Harper will have her hands full trying to sort out another change to the roster.