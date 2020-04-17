Junior Andrew Rogers had a solid year for the Vols’ during the pandemic shortened 2020 season. He was on pace to break his season win record, and he was a part of one of the top doubles teams in the nation, ranked as high as No. 50.
The upperclassman’s most important achievement of the year, however, came off the court.
Rogers was named to the 2019-2020 men’s tennis SEC Community Service Team, the conference announced Thursday.
The award has been given out since 2004, and highlights athletes from each SEC school who give back to their community through superior service efforts.
In the fall, Rogers spent time visiting local Knoxville elementary schools with the Movin and Groovin Health Fair to encourage kids to be active every day.
Rogers was also a part of Tennessee’s annual Voloween. The event brings in Knoxville families for a night of trick-or-treating with Tennessee’s coaches and players.
Rogers also traveled to Rwanda in Central Africa as a member of Tennessee’s VOLeaders Academy. Rogers and the VOLeaders were partnered with the UTIA Smith Center for International Sustainable Agriculture, which help support Musanze households in small-scale broiler chicken enterprises. The VOLeaders also worked with Shooting Touch, a program that uses basketball to provide women's empowerment as well as providing health and wellness testing. The group also helped build a new school and used sports to connect to the people of Rwanda.