The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that it's extending its suspension of all in-person athletic activities due to the coronavirus until May 31st.
The SEC had previously suspended all in-person athletic events until Apr. 15th following the cancellation of the SEC basketball tournament and the termination of the spring sports season.
The SEC also provided additional parameters in its release on virtual communications.
Previously, the league only permitted two hours of online film review a day for coaches and athletes, but the SEC extended it to four hours a day Friday. The new rule doesn't count online academic activities as part of the four hours.
This comes at a time where athletic departments brace for the possibility of not having a full, regular football season this fall. Something that carries all over sports financially on campus.