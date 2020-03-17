Today the SEC announced that the remaining athletic events this year, including non-conference events, have been cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year due to the spread of coronavirus.
This includes SEC championship events and spring games as well as prohibiting schools from holding pro days for NFL prospects.
"This is a difficult day for all of us,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said “And I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes, the health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
All other team activities, including but limited to meetings, team and individual practices and other organized gatherings, whether they are required or voluntary for athletes, are under moratorium until April 15 at the earliest.
The SEC stressed in their release they would continue to provide care and support to student-athletes and the conference would maintain lines of communication with medical experts and public health officials as to future plans.