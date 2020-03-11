Tennessee travels to Nashville Thursday to compete in the SEC Tournament. The Vols went 9-9 record in conference play, earning the eight seed.
Tennessee earned a first round bye, avoiding Wednesday night’s 11/14 seed and 12/13 seed games. Tennessee will begin play in Thursday’s first game at Bridgestone Arena, the Vols will take on ninth seeded Alabama.
Tennessee beat Alabama in its lone regular season matchup with the Crimson Tide, 69-68. Both Tennessee and Alabama were out key contributors in that game as the Vols were without Josiah-Jordan James and the Tide were without do it all forward Herb Jones.
"He's a guy that I think any coach would love to coach,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “He's going to do the dirty work. You have to admire the fact that he's wearing a cast and shooting the ball like he is with one hand.”
The Vols dominated Alabama inside in the first contest, with John Fulkerson and Yves Pons combined for 36 points. Tennessee also dominated the glass without the Crimson Tide’s leading rebounder. The Vols took advantage of Jones absence, grabbing 19 offensive rebounds.
Alabama has a strong backcourt including projected first round pick Kira Lewis. The sophomore point guard is averaging 18.5 points per game. Lewis two running mates in the backcourt are junior John Petty and Jaden Shackelford. Both average over 14 points per game, but Petty is coming off an injury and struggled in his first game back.
Led by their strong backcourt, the Crimson Tide shoot the most, and make the most, 3-pointers in the SEC at 30.9 and 10.8 respectively.
“You have to get out there and you have to extend it,” Barnes said. “They probably have shot more threes than anyone in the league. They've got guys that can shoot it deep and then obviously you have to be subconscious of where different guys are on the floor. They spread you out.”
Alabama struggled down the stretch in conference play losing its last two games and three of their final four.
With a win on Thursday, the Vols will face No. 8 Kentucky in the quarterfinals. Tennessee and Kentucky split the regular season with Tennessee upsetting the Wildcats last week in Lexington, where the Vols completed a 17-point second half comeback.
The quarterfinal matchup will be on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.
Tennessee’s struggled to get consistent production from its bench this season and the Vols will need improved efforts from that group if they’re going to make a deep run in Nashville. Tennessee will be looking to become just the fifth team since the SEC expanded to 12 teams in 1992 to win four straight games to win the SEC Tournament.
“Right now, you either win or you go home, it's pretty simple,” Barnes said. “We need those guys, and like I said, after every game you go through it, you second-guess yourself, you scrub it out any way you want to, and I just know that we need those guys going forward and I hope that they can understand the value of accepting the role that we need them to play.”
Tennessee is looking to end its long SEC Tournament drought as the Vols last title came in 1979. The Vols have made the championship game just four times sense their last title but have made the championship game each of the last two seasons.
Tennessee fell to Kentucky in 2018 before losing to Auburn in the 2019 title. The Vols will look to make another run back and it begins Thursday at 1 p.m. ET when Tennessee takes on ninth seeded Alabama. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.