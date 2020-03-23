Tennessee guard Jalen Johnson is looking for a new home after entering the transfer portal Monday morning, 247sports Evan Daniels first reported.
Johnson will be a grad transfer after spending four years in Knoxville. The Durham, North Carolina native redshirted his freshman season at Tennessee before coming off the bench the next three years.
During his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons Johnson played sparingly, recording just over five minutes a game. Johnson scored 1.2 points per game as a redshirt freshman and 1.5 as a redshirt sophomore.
The 6-foot-6 guard always had a good jump shot and could contribute on the offensive end, but struggled to play consistent defense and crack the rotation on the Vols' back-to-back title contenders.
This past season Johnson found a bigger role, improving his defense on a less talented team.
Johnson found himself as the Vols' sixth man this season playing 15.6 minutes a game, recording 3.5 points and two rebounds a game.
Johnson's depart gives Tennessee an extra roster spot that they'll have to fill. Look for the Vols to pursue Moussa Cisse, a top 10 recruit in the class of 2021 who is looking to reclassify. The Memphis native was set to visit Tennessee in April before the coronavirus slowed down recruiting.
The Vols could also look to the grad transfer market to fill out their roster.