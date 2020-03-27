Tennessee’s basketball team had a scholarship open up Monday when wing Jalen Johnson entered the transfer portal. Rick Barnes and staff filled that scholarship quickly as E.J. Anosike announced his transfer to the Vols.
Anosike spent his first three seasons at Sacred Heart University. The 6-foot-7 forward made a name for himself in Fairfield, Connecticut proving to be a strong rebounder with good touch.
Anosike ranked seventh in the Northeast Conference with 15.7 points per game and ranked first in rebounds with 11.6 rebounds.
The New Jersey native didn’t take any visits after announcing his plans to transfer but he did have a plethora of suitors. Anosike chose the Vols over offers from Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia, Gonzaga, Louisville and Wake Forest.
While Anosike didn’t visit Knoxville before choosing UT, his family has plenty of familiarity with the area. His older sister, Nicky Anosike, played basketball for the Lady Vols. The elder Anosike played for Pat Summit from 2005-2008, being a part of a pair of national championship teams while averaging 8.8 points per game her senior season.
Anosike will join a talented group of newcomers in Knoxville next season including three top 50 recruits. While the Vols return both of their starters in the front court a year ago, depth was not a strength of that unit. With his strong rebounding skills Anosike should quickly carve a role on next year’s squad.