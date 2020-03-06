Tennessee is looking to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume Saturday when the Vols host No. 17 Auburn to Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols will be looking for some revenge against the Tigers after blowing a 17-point second half lead in last month’s 73-66 Auburn win.
Tennessee is honoring two seniors Saturday in the Vols’ last home game of the season. Lamonte Turner, who had season ending shoulder surgery in December, and Jordan Bowden are the Vols’ only seniors.
Turner ended his career averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 assists a game while hitting memorable game winners verse Kentucky and VCU.
“Lamonte was our very first recruit when we got here,” Barnes said. “Jordan being from here, and the impact both of those guys have had is probably more than people realize.”
“Very tough for Lamonte to put what he put into our program and really knowing this would be the year that he had probably gunned for all along and having to step away from it because of the injury and Lord knows he didn’t want to have to do it.”
Bowden is averaging 13.6 points and four rebounds in his senior season with a career average of 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds.
“With Jordan, I don’t know if there’s a better liked player that I’ve ever coached on a team," Barnes said. "He’s been a big part of a lot of wins here. Now he’s one of the top 25 all-time leading scorers.”
Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament chances received new life Tuesday with the Vols’ impressive win at No. 6 Kentucky. A win over the Tigers would give Tennessee an 18-13 record and a 10-8 record in SEC play. A win would give UT a fighting chance to play its way into the NCAA Tournament in Nashville.
The Tigers play an upbeat style of basketball, scoring the third most points in the SEC with 77.8 points per game. Auburn shoots the second most 3-pointers in the SEC, shooting 30% from beyond the arc.
Auburn will receive a boost to its roster from the last meeting when star freshman Isaac Okoro was injured. The Tigers went 1-2 in Okoro’s absence. The 6-foot-6 forward averages 12.9 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.
“They’re different,” Barnes said of Auburn with the addition of Okoro. “He’s a terrific player. He’s terrific. He presents problems. I do think they’re different.”
Okoro is the Auburn’s second leading scorer behind Samir Doughty. Doughty scores 16.2 points per game on 40% shooting.
Center Austin Wiley gave the red-hot John Fulkerson problems in the first matchup holding him to six points, his only game in single digits in his last nine. Wiley is averaging 10.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
Auburn is hoping to claim the two-seed in the SEC Tournament, needing a win or losses from Florida and LSU.
Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for noon ET on ESPN2.